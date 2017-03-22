Danish Rockers LUCER Starring In Royal Beer TV Campaign; Video

After 18 months of heavy touring across Europe, the release of debut album Bring Me Good News, and several hit singles on the radio, the young Copenhagen-based trio, Lucer, is now starring in the country National TV commercial for Royal Beer. Watch the TV-spot below.

On top of the band being in the commercial, the actual soundtrack is the song ”Midnight Sun” from the debut album, Bring Me Good News, that was released in 2016 on Mighty Music and entered the Danish album chart at an impressive #24.

”We’re really happy that Royal Beer/Tak Rock! Have chosen us and our music for this commercial, and we’ve been dying to tell all of you! Rock n’ roll is very much alive, and it is labels like Mighty Music and initiatives like Tak Rock! That helps keeping the dream alive for all of the hard working bands outthere”. – Jonathan, Lucer

Lucer is currently preparing to record new material and the next time you will be able to experience them live is at Posten in Odense, Denmark on April 6th.

Lineup:

Lasse Bøgemark Christiansen - Vocals, Bass

Anders Bøgemark Christiansen - Guitars, Vocals

Jonathan Nørgaard - Drums, Vocals