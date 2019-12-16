DANKO JONES Announce A Tour Supreme 2020 For The UK
December 16, 2019, an hour ago
Toronto rockers Danko Jones have checked in with a new tour announcement:
"We had a blast touring the UK and Ireland this past fall with Volbeat that we had to come back and headline ourselves. Get ready for a 2020 full blown rock and roll meltdown!"
Tickets will go on sale on Wednesday, December 18th at 10:00am GMT (11:00am CET) at DankoJones.com.
The band's tour schedule is now as follows:
March
17 - Bodega - Nottingham, UK
18 - Rebellion - Manchester, UK
19 - Thekla - Bristol, UK
20 - Underworld - London, UK
21 - O2 Academy 2 - Newcastle, UK
22 - King Tuts - Glasgow, Scotland
24 - Vodoo - Belfast, Northern Ireland
25 - The Grand Social - Dublin, Ireland
26 - Asylum - Birmingham, UK
April
16 - Katalin - Uppsala, Sweden
17 - Lokomotivet - Eskilstuna, Sweden
18 - Tivoli - Helsingborg, Sweden
22 - Frimis Salonger - Örebro, Sweden
23 - Rockefeller - Oslo, Norway
24 - Nöjesfabriken - Karlstad, Sweden
25 - Ski Rock - Sälen, Sweden
29 - The Crypt - Linköping, Sweden
30 - Debaser - Stockholm, Sweden
May
1 - KB - Malmö, Sweden
2 - Folkets Park - Huskvarna, Sweden
6 - Voxhall - Århus, Denmark
7 - Pumpehuset, Copenhagen, Denmark
8 - Pustervik - Gothenburg, Sweden
9 - Club Deströyer - Sundsvall, Sweden