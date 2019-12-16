DANKO JONES Announce A Tour Supreme 2020 For The UK

Toronto rockers Danko Jones have checked in with a new tour announcement:

"We had a blast touring the UK and Ireland this past fall with Volbeat that we had to come back and headline ourselves. Get ready for a 2020 full blown rock and roll meltdown!"

Tickets will go on sale on Wednesday, December 18th at 10:00am GMT (11:00am CET) at DankoJones.com.

The band's tour schedule is now as follows:

March

17 - Bodega - Nottingham, UK

18 - Rebellion - Manchester, UK

19 - Thekla - Bristol, UK

20 - Underworld - London, UK

21 - O2 Academy 2 - Newcastle, UK

22 - King Tuts - Glasgow, Scotland

24 - Vodoo - Belfast, Northern Ireland

25 - The Grand Social - Dublin, Ireland

26 - Asylum - Birmingham, UK

April

16 - Katalin - Uppsala, Sweden

17 - Lokomotivet - Eskilstuna, Sweden

18 - Tivoli - Helsingborg, Sweden

22 - Frimis Salonger - Örebro, Sweden

23 - Rockefeller - Oslo, Norway

24 - Nöjesfabriken - Karlstad, Sweden

25 - Ski Rock - Sälen, Sweden

29 - The Crypt - Linköping, Sweden

30 - Debaser - Stockholm, Sweden

May

1 - KB - Malmö, Sweden

2 - Folkets Park - Huskvarna, Sweden

6 - Voxhall - Århus, Denmark

7 - Pumpehuset, Copenhagen, Denmark

8 - Pustervik - Gothenburg, Sweden

9 - Club Deströyer - Sundsvall, Sweden