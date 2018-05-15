DANKO JONES Announce Fall 2018 European Headline Tour
May 15, 2018, 2 hours ago
Toronto rockers Danko Jones have checked in with the following update:
"Very happy to announce our European Fall Tour 2018. More dates will be added in the near future so stay tuned. Tickets go on sale today.See you soon!"
Dates are as Folows:
November
14 - Glasgow, Scotland - King Tuts
15 - Manchester, UK - Ruby Lounge
16 - London, UK - Underworld
17 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - Helldorado Festival
21 - Antwerp, Belgium - Zappa
22 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle
23 - Erfurt, Germany - Stadtgarten
24 - Wien, Austria - Flex
26 - Stuttgart, Germany - LKA Longhorn
27 - Salzburg, Austria - Rockhouse
29 - Milan, Italy - Legend Club
30 - Rome, Italy - Orion Club
December
1 - Pinnarella Di Cervia, Italy - Rockplanet
6 - Toulouse, France - Connexxion Live
8 - Lindau, Germany - Club Vaudeville
9 - Münster, Germany - Skaters Palace
11 - Paris, France- Forum
12 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof
13 - Saarbrucken, Germany - Garage
14 - Hannover, Germany - Faust
Danko Jones will make their long-awaited return to America this month, when the group performs headline dates in Los Angeles and San Diego. Tickets are on sale now.
Although the group has toured America extensively in the past with the likes of Social Distortion, Clutch and Volbeat, as well as during the 2013 Uproar Tour alongside Alice In Chains, Coheed & Cambria and Jane's Addiction, Danko Jones has spent much of the past five years aggressively touring Europe, where they are a mainstay of the festival circuit. (They will perform at another 10 such events this summer, including Copenhell, Summer Breeze and the In Flames-curated Borgholm Brinner.) In recent years, they have also supported major European and Canadian tours by Motorhead and Guns N' Roses.
Danko Jones recently entered the studio to begin work on the follow-up to 2017's Wild Cat, which earned the group their highest chart positions yet in Germany, France, Belgium and Switzerland. With their upcoming California shows, however, the band is excited to once again set its sights on America. While the group is in Los Angeles, front man Danko Jones will appear at the city's Soap Plant Wacko/ La Luz De Jesus Gallery (4633 Hollywood Blvd.) on May 15th to celebrate the release of his first book, I've Got Something To Say: 10 Years Of Rock And Roll Ramblings (Feral Press). The book, which features a foreword by Guns N' Roses bassist Duff McKagan, is an anthology of articles Jones has written for outlets ranging from European rock magazines to The Huffington Post.
Dates:
May
16 – Los Angeles, CA – Viper Room (with Circus Of Power, The Superbees)
17 – San Diego, CA – Brick By Brick (with Bossfight, The Focke Wolves)