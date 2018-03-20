DANKO JONES Announce Los Angeles Headline Show With CIRCUS OF POWER

March 20, 2018, 30 minutes ago

news danko jones hard rock

DANKO JONES Announce Los Angeles Headline Show With CIRCUS OF POWER

Toronto rockers Danko Jones, who spend most of their time on the road in Europe and the UK, have announced a headline show for Los Angeles, CA at The Viper Room on May 16th with Circus Of Power and The Superbees. An event page with all details is available here.

Danko Jones were recently holed up at HippoSonic Studios and The Farm in Vancouver working on the follow-up to their 2016 album, Wild Cat. Check out some updates from the recording sessions below.

 
 



 
 



 
 



 
 



Featured Audio

AT THE GATES - "To Drink From The Night Itself" (Century Media)

AT THE GATES - "To Drink From The Night Itself" (Century Media)

Featured Video

SHADYGROVE - "Scarlet Wood"

SHADYGROVE - "Scarlet Wood"

Latest Reviews