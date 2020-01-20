DANKO JONES Announces California Dates With JUNKYARD

Having just completed an extensive European arena tour with Volbeat, Danko Jones announce several shows in California this February - the acclaimed Canadian trio's first American concerts since the release of their latest album, A Rock Supreme. Support at each of the performances will be provided by the long-running L.A. hard rock act, Junkyard.

February

5 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

6 - Hollywood, CA - Viper Room

7 - San Francisco, CA - Bottom of the Hill

8 - Huntington Beach, CA - Gallagher's

Fans can get a glimpse of what to expect in this 30 second clip from Danko Jones’s European tour with Volbeat - footage captures the band in front of 35,000 people in Stockholm, Sweden.

Previously announced Danko Jones are listed below. For complete details head to DankoJones.com.

The band's tour schedule is now as follows:

March

17 - Bodega - Nottingham, UK

18 - Rebellion - Manchester, UK

19 - Thekla - Bristol, UK

20 - Underworld - London, UK

21 - O2 Academy 2 - Newcastle, UK

22 - King Tuts - Glasgow, Scotland

24 - Vodoo - Belfast, Northern Ireland

25 - The Grand Social - Dublin, Ireland

26 - Asylum - Birmingham, UK

April

16 - Katalin - Uppsala, Sweden

17 - Lokomotivet - Eskilstuna, Sweden

18 - Tivoli - Helsingborg, Sweden

22 - Frimis Salonger - Örebro, Sweden

23 - Rockefeller - Oslo, Norway

24 - Nöjesfabriken - Karlstad, Sweden

25 - Ski Rock - Sälen, Sweden

29 - The Crypt - Linköping, Sweden

30 - Debaser - Stockholm, Sweden

May

1 - KB - Malmö, Sweden

2 - Folkets Park - Huskvarna, Sweden

6 - Voxhall - Århus, Denmark

7 - Pumpehuset, Copenhagen, Denmark

8 - Pustervik - Gothenburg, Sweden

9 - Club Deströyer - Sundsvall, Sweden