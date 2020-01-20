DANKO JONES Announces California Dates With JUNKYARD
January 20, 2020, 2 hours ago
Having just completed an extensive European arena tour with Volbeat, Danko Jones announce several shows in California this February - the acclaimed Canadian trio's first American concerts since the release of their latest album, A Rock Supreme. Support at each of the performances will be provided by the long-running L.A. hard rock act, Junkyard.
February
5 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick
6 - Hollywood, CA - Viper Room
7 - San Francisco, CA - Bottom of the Hill
8 - Huntington Beach, CA - Gallagher's
Fans can get a glimpse of what to expect in this 30 second clip from Danko Jones’s European tour with Volbeat - footage captures the band in front of 35,000 people in Stockholm, Sweden.
Previously announced Danko Jones are listed below. For complete details head to DankoJones.com.
The band's tour schedule is now as follows:
March
17 - Bodega - Nottingham, UK
18 - Rebellion - Manchester, UK
19 - Thekla - Bristol, UK
20 - Underworld - London, UK
21 - O2 Academy 2 - Newcastle, UK
22 - King Tuts - Glasgow, Scotland
24 - Vodoo - Belfast, Northern Ireland
25 - The Grand Social - Dublin, Ireland
26 - Asylum - Birmingham, UK
April
16 - Katalin - Uppsala, Sweden
17 - Lokomotivet - Eskilstuna, Sweden
18 - Tivoli - Helsingborg, Sweden
22 - Frimis Salonger - Örebro, Sweden
23 - Rockefeller - Oslo, Norway
24 - Nöjesfabriken - Karlstad, Sweden
25 - Ski Rock - Sälen, Sweden
29 - The Crypt - Linköping, Sweden
30 - Debaser - Stockholm, Sweden
May
1 - KB - Malmö, Sweden
2 - Folkets Park - Huskvarna, Sweden
6 - Voxhall - Århus, Denmark
7 - Pumpehuset, Copenhagen, Denmark
8 - Pustervik - Gothenburg, Sweden
9 - Club Deströyer - Sundsvall, Sweden