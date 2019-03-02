DANKO JONES Announces I've Got Something To Say Book Reading / Q&A For Stockholm

Toronto rocker Danko Jones has posted the following update:

"I will be giving another book talk at Sound Pollution in Stockholm. Check the event below for more info, come on out. My book, I've Got Sometthing To Say, will be available on site. I’ll sign ‘em and talk rock."

I've Got Something To Say features a foreword by Guns N' Roses bassist Duff McKagan, illustrations by Away, Damian Abraham, Eerie Von, Fiona Smyth, Juan Montoya and more. It compiles his best articles written for rock magazines over 10 years.

Danko has posted a brief unboxing video for I've Got Something To Say, which can be viewed below.