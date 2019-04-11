DANKO JONES Announces Intimate Toronto Show As Part Of Canadian Music Week; Q&A Session Confirmed

Toronto rockers, Danko Jones, will celebrate the release of their upcoming album, A Rock Supreme, with a special Canadian Music Week show in Toronto. The band will be performing at the legendary Horseshoe Tavern on Saturday, May 11 as apart of the Canadian Music Week Festival and APA showcase.

Danko himself commented, "In the last 4 years, Danko Jones has played Toronto twice. If you miss this show, you’ll have to catch the band abroad. So don’t miss this show!"

Singer, Danko, will also be joined by media personal supreme Alan Cross during the afternoon of Saturday, May 11 for a special open interview and Q&A session. More information to be announced this week.

A Rock Supreme, which was produced by GGGarth Richardson (Rage Against The Machine, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Rise Against, Biffy Clyro), is due out April 26 via M-Theory Audio (U.S.), Rise Above (UK), Indica (Canada, AU, NZ) and AFM (rest of the world).

The album can be pre-ordered on CD or limited-edition ice blue gatefold vinyl here. Digital pre-orders include four instant downloads - “I'm In A Band”, “We're Crazy”, “Burn In Hell” and “Dance Dance Dance”.

A Rock Supreme tracklisting:

"I'm In A Band"

"I Love Love"

"We're Crazy"

"Dance Dance Dance"

"Lipstick City"

"Fists Up High"

"Party"

"You Got Today"

"That Girl"

"Burn In Hell"

"You Can't Keep Us Down"

"I'm In A Band" lyric video:

“Dance Dance Dance" video:

"We're Crazy" video:

"Burn In Hell" video:

More Canadian tour dates:

April

18 - Winnipeg, Manitoba - Nashville’s

May

7 - Hamilton, Ontario - Absinthe

9 - London, Ontario - London Music Hall

10 - Kingston, Ontario - The Ale House

16 - Oshawa, Ontario - Oshawa Music Hall

17 - St. Catharines, Ontario - Warehouse

25 - Kelowna, BC - Ride and Rock

June

30 - Alix, Alberta - Tailcreek Raceway / Mud and Music Festival

Go to this location for the complete Danko Jones tour itinerary.

Lineup:

Danko Jones on guitar, vocals

John “J.C.” Calabrese on bass

Rich Knox on drums