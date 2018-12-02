DANKO JONES Announces One-Off Support Show With THE OFFSPRING In Helsinki

Toronto rockers Danko Jones are happy to announce they will be opening for The Offspring at Suvilahti in Helsinki, Finland on July 25th, 2019. Go to this location for event information.

Danko Jones have checked in with the following update:

"Listen up! Wanna be part of our next music video? Film us play our new track 'Burn In Hell' at one of our shows this upcoming European tour (starts tomorrow in Glasgow). Read instructions below. Thanks in advance!"

Participate In The Next Danko Jones Music Video

"On our upcoming European tour we’re encouraging you to film us when we’re performing our new song, 'Burn In Hell', using your smartphone (no DSLR Cameras or camcorders are allowed at the venue without permit). We would also like to see you (and your friends) on your way to the concert, pre-partying, having a good time, etc. We will announce when 'Burn In Hell' is gonna be played, so don’t forget to enjoy the rest of the show.

Please use horizontal video mode (landscape). Send a download link to video@dankojones.com, using for example WeTransfer.com, DropBox.com, Google Drive, etc. if possible. Attachements are fine if they're not huge. By sending your video to us you agree that we may use and cut it the way we see fit."

Over the years, the acclaimed Canadian hard rock trio Danko Jones has famously sweat blood, given the finger and thought bad thoughts. They have added to their inimitable legacy of piss and vinegar with “Burn In Hell”, a swaggering dose of garage-filtered boogie rock that serves as the second preview of the group's as-yet-untitled new album, which will be released in the spring.

As was the case with “We're Crazy”, a new track unveiled by the band in September, “Burn In Hell” was recorded at Vancouver's Farm Studios with producer GGGarth Richardson (Rage Against The Machine, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Biffy Clyro, Rise Against). The song can now be streamed on Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube (below), and other digital platforms.

Danko Jones - whose namesake frontman contributed guest vocals to Volbeat's 2017 #1 Active Rock hit “Black Rose,” a song he performed live with the group at their recent stadium show in Denmark (a show that will soon be released as the DVD/Blu-ray Let's Boogie! Live From Telia Parken) - has made a name for themselves over the years as a must-see live band during memorable tours with the likes of Guns N' Roses, Motörhead and Clutch. The group will tour Europe and the United Kingdom from November 14th through December 15th and headline throughout the Western United States in February.

Danko Jones' forthcoming album - the follow-up to 2017's Wild Cat, the title track of which appeared prominently in the October 21st episode of the Showtime television program Shameless - will be released in the spring via M-Theory Audio (U.S.), Rise Above (UK), Indica (Canada, AU, NZ) and AFM (rest of the world). More information about the recording will be unveiled in the coming weeks.

Two big tour dates will be happening for Danko Jones in 2019! The band has recently confirmed they will be playing in Ontario for New Year's Eve, on December 31st at Maxwell’s in Waterloo, ON. More Canadian tour dates will be announced shortly. They have also recently been announced for the Megadeth Megacruise that sets sail October 13th, 2019 from Los Angeles, California and hits ports of San Diego, CA and Ensenada, Mexico before returning to LA on October 18th, 2019.

See their complete tour itinerary here.