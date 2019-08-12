DANKO JONES Announces Six Headline Shows For Germany During Upcoming VOLBEAT Support Tour

On the heels of the successful launch of their new album, A Rock Supreme, Danko Jones recently announced plans to join Volbeat on an extensive European tour, which kicks off September 23 in Newcastle, England. They have announced six headline shows for Germany that will take place during the Volbeat run. They are as follows:

November

2 - Erlangen, Germany - E-Werk

6 - Karlsruhe, Germany - Substage

13 - Lingen, Germany - Alte Schlachthof

20 - Bremen, Germany - Modernes

21 - Dresden, Germany - Tante Ju

22 - Kiel, Germany - Max

The Volbeat / Danko Jones tour - many shows of which take place in arenas - is not the first time the like-minded groups have crossed paths. In 2013, Danko Jones supported Volbeat on an American tour, and in 2016, Danko Jones' namesake frontman Danko Jones contributed guest vocals to Volbeat's #1 Active Rock hit “Black Rose”. He later joined Volbeat to perform the song at their 2017 concert in Copenhagen, Denmark, which was captured on the recently-released Blu-Ray and DVD Let's Boogie! Live From Telia Parken. More recently, Jones joined Volbeat in London, Ontario (Canada) on May 9 for another performance of “Black Rose”.

Tour dates are listed below.

September

23 - Newcastle, UK - O2 Academy

24 - Glasgow, UK - O2 Academy

26 - London, UK - O2 Academy Brixton

28 - Bristol, UK - O2 Academy

30 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy

October

1 - Manchester, UK - O2 Apollo

3 - Belfast, UK - Ulster Hall

4 - Dublin, IE - Olympia Theatre

6 - Paris, FR - L’Olympia

7 - Luxembourg, LU - Rockhal

9 - Madrid, ES - La Riviera

10 - Lisbon, PT - Coliseum

12 - Barcelona, ES - Razzmatazz

14 - Milan, IT - Fabrique

29 - Warsaw, PL - Torwar Arena

31 - Prague, CZ - O2 Universum

November

1 - Berlin, DE - Mercedes-Benz Arena

3 - Stuttgart, DE - Schleyerhalle

5 - Zurich, CH - Hallenstadion

7 - Frankfurt, DE - Festhalle

8 - Munich, DE - Olympiahalle

10 - Leipzig, DE - Arena Leipzig

11 - Hamburg, DE - Barclaycard Arena

14 - Cologne, DE - Lanxess Arena

17 - Vienna, AT - Stadhalle

19 - Amsterdam, NL - Ziggo Dome

21 - Antwerp, BE - Lotto Arena

27 - Helsinki, FI - Hartwall Arena

29 - Stockholm, SE - Tele2 Arena

In the clip below, The Strombo Show presents Danko Jones in an intimate conversation and performance from the House Of Strombo.