DANKO JONES Announces Six Headline Shows For Germany During Upcoming VOLBEAT Support Tour
August 12, 2019, an hour ago
On the heels of the successful launch of their new album, A Rock Supreme, Danko Jones recently announced plans to join Volbeat on an extensive European tour, which kicks off September 23 in Newcastle, England. They have announced six headline shows for Germany that will take place during the Volbeat run. They are as follows:
November
2 - Erlangen, Germany - E-Werk
6 - Karlsruhe, Germany - Substage
13 - Lingen, Germany - Alte Schlachthof
20 - Bremen, Germany - Modernes
21 - Dresden, Germany - Tante Ju
22 - Kiel, Germany - Max
The Volbeat / Danko Jones tour - many shows of which take place in arenas - is not the first time the like-minded groups have crossed paths. In 2013, Danko Jones supported Volbeat on an American tour, and in 2016, Danko Jones' namesake frontman Danko Jones contributed guest vocals to Volbeat's #1 Active Rock hit “Black Rose”. He later joined Volbeat to perform the song at their 2017 concert in Copenhagen, Denmark, which was captured on the recently-released Blu-Ray and DVD Let's Boogie! Live From Telia Parken. More recently, Jones joined Volbeat in London, Ontario (Canada) on May 9 for another performance of “Black Rose”.
Tour dates are listed below.
September
23 - Newcastle, UK - O2 Academy
24 - Glasgow, UK - O2 Academy
26 - London, UK - O2 Academy Brixton
28 - Bristol, UK - O2 Academy
30 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy
October
1 - Manchester, UK - O2 Apollo
3 - Belfast, UK - Ulster Hall
4 - Dublin, IE - Olympia Theatre
6 - Paris, FR - L’Olympia
7 - Luxembourg, LU - Rockhal
9 - Madrid, ES - La Riviera
10 - Lisbon, PT - Coliseum
12 - Barcelona, ES - Razzmatazz
14 - Milan, IT - Fabrique
29 - Warsaw, PL - Torwar Arena
31 - Prague, CZ - O2 Universum
November
1 - Berlin, DE - Mercedes-Benz Arena
3 - Stuttgart, DE - Schleyerhalle
5 - Zurich, CH - Hallenstadion
7 - Frankfurt, DE - Festhalle
8 - Munich, DE - Olympiahalle
10 - Leipzig, DE - Arena Leipzig
11 - Hamburg, DE - Barclaycard Arena
14 - Cologne, DE - Lanxess Arena
17 - Vienna, AT - Stadhalle
19 - Amsterdam, NL - Ziggo Dome
21 - Antwerp, BE - Lotto Arena
27 - Helsinki, FI - Hartwall Arena
29 - Stockholm, SE - Tele2 Arena
In the clip below, The Strombo Show presents Danko Jones in an intimate conversation and performance from the House Of Strombo.