DANKO JONES Announces US West Coast Tour Dates
October 22, 2019, an hour ago
Having just completed the first leg of an extensive European arena tour with Volbeat, Danko Jones has announced several shows in California that will take place in February - the acclaimed Canadian trio's first American concerts since the release of their latest album, A Rock Supreme. Support at each of the performances will be provided by the long-running L.A. hard rock act Junkyard. See below for a complete list of the group's upcoming dates.
Since the April release of A Rock Supreme, which was produced by Garth “Gggarth” Richardson (Red Hot Chili Peppers, Rage Against The Machine, Rise Against, Biffy Clyro), Danko Jones has toured extensively around the globe, but the February dates with Junkyard represent the first leg of what is expected to be the group's most extensive American tour in several years. Stay tuned to dankojones.com/tour for additional show announcements.
Tour dates:
October
29 - Warsaw, PO - Torwar*
31 - Prague, CZ - O2 Universum*
November
1 - Berlin, DE - Mercedes-Benz Arena*
2 - Erlangen, DE - E-Werk
3 - Stuttgart, DE - Schleyerhalle*
4 - Antwerpen, BE - Sportpaleis*
5 - Zurich, CH - Hallenstadion*
6 - Karlsruhe, DE - Substage
7 - Frankfurt, DE - Festhalle*
8 - Munich, DE - Olympiahalle*
10 - Leipzig, DE - Arena*
11 - Hamburg, DE - BarclayCard Arena*
12 - Hamburg, DE - BarclayCard Arena*
13 - Lingen, DE - Alterschlachtof
14 - Cologne, DE - Lanxess Arena*
15 - Cologne, DE - Lanxess Arena*
17 - Vienna, AT - Stadthalle*
19 - Amsterdam, NL - Ziggo Dome*
20 - Bremen, DE - Modernes
21 - Dresden, DE - Tante Ju
22 - Kiel, DE - Max
23 - Herning, DK - Jyske Bank Boxen*
25 - Trondheim, NO - Spektrum*
27 - Helsinki, FI -Hartwall Arena*
29 - Stockholm, SE - Tele2 Arena*
December
1 - Copenhagen, DK - Royal Arena*
6 - Toronto, ON - Lee's Palace
12 - Ottawa, ON - Brass Monkey
13 - Waterloo, ON - Maxwell's
January
25 - Veghel, NL - Monsters of Mariahede
February
5 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick #
6 - Hollywood, CA - Viper Room #
7 - San Francisco, CA - Bottom of the Hill #
8 - Huntington Beach, CA - Gallagher's #
* - with Volbeat, Baroness
# - with Junkyard
Danko Jones lineup:
Danko Jones on guitar, vocals
John “J.C.” Calabrese on bass
Rich Knox on drums