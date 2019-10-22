DANKO JONES Announces US West Coast Tour Dates

Having just completed the first leg of an extensive European arena tour with Volbeat, Danko Jones has announced several shows in California that will take place in February - the acclaimed Canadian trio's first American concerts since the release of their latest album, A Rock Supreme. Support at each of the performances will be provided by the long-running L.A. hard rock act Junkyard. See below for a complete list of the group's upcoming dates.

Since the April release of A Rock Supreme, which was produced by Garth “Gggarth” Richardson (Red Hot Chili Peppers, Rage Against The Machine, Rise Against, Biffy Clyro), Danko Jones has toured extensively around the globe, but the February dates with Junkyard represent the first leg of what is expected to be the group's most extensive American tour in several years. Stay tuned to dankojones.com/tour for additional show announcements.

Tour dates:

October

29 - Warsaw, PO - Torwar*

31 - Prague, CZ - O2 Universum*

November

1 - Berlin, DE - Mercedes-Benz Arena*

2 - Erlangen, DE - E-Werk

3 - Stuttgart, DE - Schleyerhalle*

4 - Antwerpen, BE - Sportpaleis*

5 - Zurich, CH - Hallenstadion*

6 - Karlsruhe, DE - Substage

7 - Frankfurt, DE - Festhalle*

8 - Munich, DE - Olympiahalle*

10 - Leipzig, DE - Arena*

11 - Hamburg, DE - BarclayCard Arena*

12 - Hamburg, DE - BarclayCard Arena*

13 - Lingen, DE - Alterschlachtof

14 - Cologne, DE - Lanxess Arena*

15 - Cologne, DE - Lanxess Arena*

17 - Vienna, AT - Stadthalle*

19 - Amsterdam, NL - Ziggo Dome*

20 - Bremen, DE - Modernes

21 - Dresden, DE - Tante Ju

22 - Kiel, DE - Max

23 - Herning, DK - Jyske Bank Boxen*

25 - Trondheim, NO - Spektrum*

27 - Helsinki, FI -Hartwall Arena*

29 - Stockholm, SE - Tele2 Arena*

December

1 - Copenhagen, DK - Royal Arena*

6 - Toronto, ON - Lee's Palace

12 - Ottawa, ON - Brass Monkey

13 - Waterloo, ON - Maxwell's

January

25 - Veghel, NL - Monsters of Mariahede

February

5 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick #

6 - Hollywood, CA - Viper Room #

7 - San Francisco, CA - Bottom of the Hill #

8 - Huntington Beach, CA - Gallagher's #

* - with Volbeat, Baroness

# - with Junkyard

Danko Jones lineup:

Danko Jones on guitar, vocals

John “J.C.” Calabrese on bass

Rich Knox on drums