DANKO JONES - Arte Network Pro-Shot Footage Of Berlin Show From Fall 2016 Available

The Arte network in Germany has posted the long form live stream of Danko Jones' show in Berlin last fall on the band's Fire Music tour. Check it out below.

Danko Jones is gearing up for the March 3rd release of their new album, Wild Cat, through AFM Records. It is available as a special limited box set (1000 units only), which includes:

- digipak

- stamped tinplate (20x30 cm) with cover artwork

- exclusive Danko Jones patch

- Danko Jones bumper sticker

- poster

- certificate of authenticity

Go to this location to pre-order.

Danko Jones have never felt more vibrant or hungry than they are on Wild Cat. The 11-track album is a raw representation of the band’s collective musical history and influences, and without a doubt their most solid album yet.

Tracklisting:

“I Gotta Rock”

“My Little RnR”

“Going Out Tonight”

“You Are My Woman”

“Do This Every Night”

“Let's Start Dancing”

“Wild Cat”

“She Likes It”

“Success In Bed”

“Diamond Lady”

“Revolution (But Then We Make Love)”

“My Little RnR”:

Wild Cat teaser:

Danko Jones have confirmed Norway's Audrey Horne as support on their upcoming European tour. Dates are as follows:

February

10 - Kuopio, Finland - Arena

11 - Joensuu, Finland - Arena

March

15 - London, UK - Garage

16 - Luxemburg - Rockhal Club

17 - Frankfurt, Germany - Batschkapp

18 - Tilburg, Netherlands - 013

19 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Melkweg

21 - Köln, Germany - Live Music Hall

22 - Berlin, Germany - Huxleys

23 - Warsaw, Poland - Proxima

24 - Krakow, Poland - Kwadrat

25 - Dresden, Germany - Beatpol

26 - Munich, Germany - Backstage

28 - Winterthur, Switzerland - Salzhaus

29 - Solothurn, Switzerland - Kofmehl

30 - Paris, France - La Maroquinerie

April

22 - Sälen, Sweden - Ski & Rock

(Top photo by Dustin Rabin)