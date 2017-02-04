DANKO JONES - Arte Network Pro-Shot Footage Of Berlin Show From Fall 2016 Available
February 4, 2017, 16 minutes ago
The Arte network in Germany has posted the long form live stream of Danko Jones' show in Berlin last fall on the band's Fire Music tour. Check it out below.
Danko Jones is gearing up for the March 3rd release of their new album, Wild Cat, through AFM Records. It is available as a special limited box set (1000 units only), which includes:
- digipak
- stamped tinplate (20x30 cm) with cover artwork
- exclusive Danko Jones patch
- Danko Jones bumper sticker
- poster
- certificate of authenticity
Go to this location to pre-order.
Danko Jones have never felt more vibrant or hungry than they are on Wild Cat. The 11-track album is a raw representation of the band’s collective musical history and influences, and without a doubt their most solid album yet.
Tracklisting:
“I Gotta Rock”
“My Little RnR”
“Going Out Tonight”
“You Are My Woman”
“Do This Every Night”
“Let's Start Dancing”
“Wild Cat”
“She Likes It”
“Success In Bed”
“Diamond Lady”
“Revolution (But Then We Make Love)”
“My Little RnR”:
Wild Cat teaser:
Danko Jones have confirmed Norway's Audrey Horne as support on their upcoming European tour. Dates are as follows:
February
10 - Kuopio, Finland - Arena
11 - Joensuu, Finland - Arena
March
15 - London, UK - Garage
16 - Luxemburg - Rockhal Club
17 - Frankfurt, Germany - Batschkapp
18 - Tilburg, Netherlands - 013
19 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Melkweg
21 - Köln, Germany - Live Music Hall
22 - Berlin, Germany - Huxleys
23 - Warsaw, Poland - Proxima
24 - Krakow, Poland - Kwadrat
25 - Dresden, Germany - Beatpol
26 - Munich, Germany - Backstage
28 - Winterthur, Switzerland - Salzhaus
29 - Solothurn, Switzerland - Kofmehl
30 - Paris, France - La Maroquinerie
April
22 - Sälen, Sweden - Ski & Rock
(Top photo by Dustin Rabin)