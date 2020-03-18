DANKO JONES - Cancelled UK Tour Dates Recheduled For October / November 2020

Toronto rockers Danko Jones have checked in with the following update:

"Unfortunately, the recent spread of the Coronavirus has made it impossible for us to begin our upcoming UK / Ireland tour, scheduled to start this week. Luckily, we have managed to re-schedule a majority of these shows for the fall instead and the new dates are as follows:

October

28 - Thekla - Bristol, UK

29 - Underworld - London, UK

30 - Rebellion - Manchester, UK

31 - Bodega - Nottingham, UK

November

2 - King Tuts - Glasgow, UK

3 - Cluny - Newcastle, UK

5 - Hard Rock Hell Festival - Great Yarmouth, UK

Already purchased tickets remain valid for the new shows. If you can’t make it on the new dates then please contact your ticket vendor for a refund. Our shows in Belfast, Dublin and Birmingham that were scheduled between March 24th - 26th are unfortunately cancelled. Please contact your ticket vendor for a refund.

As you know, this is out of our control and we waited to see if there was any other way to avoid a cancellation / postponement. Our sincere apologies to everyone who had made plans to attend the shows.

Thanks for understanding and stay healthy."

It is unknown at this time if the band's European dates will go ahead as planned. Assuming they do, the schedule is as follows. Stay tuned for updates.

April

16 - Katalin - Uppsala, Sweden

17 - Lokomotivet - Eskilstuna, Sweden

18 - Tivoli - Helsingborg, Sweden

22 - Frimis Salonger - Örebro, Sweden

24 - Nöjesfabriken - Karlstad, Sweden

25 - Ski Rock - Sälen, Sweden

29 - The Crypt - Linköping, Sweden

30 - Debaser - Stockholm, Sweden

May

1 - KB - Malmö, Sweden

2 - Folkets Park - Huskvarna, Sweden

6 - Voxhall - Århus, Denmark

7 - Pumpehuset, Copenhagen, Denmark

8 - Pustervik - Gothenburg, Sweden

9 - Club Deströyer - Sundsvall, Sweden