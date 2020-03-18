DANKO JONES - Cancelled UK Tour Dates Recheduled For October / November 2020
Toronto rockers Danko Jones have checked in with the following update:
"Unfortunately, the recent spread of the Coronavirus has made it impossible for us to begin our upcoming UK / Ireland tour, scheduled to start this week. Luckily, we have managed to re-schedule a majority of these shows for the fall instead and the new dates are as follows:
October
28 - Thekla - Bristol, UK
29 - Underworld - London, UK
30 - Rebellion - Manchester, UK
31 - Bodega - Nottingham, UK
November
2 - King Tuts - Glasgow, UK
3 - Cluny - Newcastle, UK
5 - Hard Rock Hell Festival - Great Yarmouth, UK
Already purchased tickets remain valid for the new shows. If you can’t make it on the new dates then please contact your ticket vendor for a refund. Our shows in Belfast, Dublin and Birmingham that were scheduled between March 24th - 26th are unfortunately cancelled. Please contact your ticket vendor for a refund.
As you know, this is out of our control and we waited to see if there was any other way to avoid a cancellation / postponement. Our sincere apologies to everyone who had made plans to attend the shows.
Thanks for understanding and stay healthy."
It is unknown at this time if the band's European dates will go ahead as planned. Assuming they do, the schedule is as follows. Stay tuned for updates.
April
16 - Katalin - Uppsala, Sweden
17 - Lokomotivet - Eskilstuna, Sweden
18 - Tivoli - Helsingborg, Sweden
22 - Frimis Salonger - Örebro, Sweden
24 - Nöjesfabriken - Karlstad, Sweden
25 - Ski Rock - Sälen, Sweden
29 - The Crypt - Linköping, Sweden
30 - Debaser - Stockholm, Sweden
May
1 - KB - Malmö, Sweden
2 - Folkets Park - Huskvarna, Sweden
6 - Voxhall - Århus, Denmark
7 - Pumpehuset, Copenhagen, Denmark
8 - Pustervik - Gothenburg, Sweden
9 - Club Deströyer - Sundsvall, Sweden