DANKO JONES Confirms Upcoming US West Coast Tour Dates With NASHVILLE PUSSY And PRIMA DONNA
September 27, 2018, an hour ago
Toronto rockers Danko Jones have confirmed the dates for their recently announced US headline tour with Nashville Pussy and Prima Donna. Their schedule is as follows:
February
6 - Las Vegas, NV – Club172
7 - Mesa (Phoenix), AZ – The Nile
8 - West Hollywood, CA – Whisky A Go Go
9 - Tustin, CA – Marty's On Newport
10 - San Diego, CA – Observatory North Park
13 - Long Beach, CA – Alex's Bar
14 - Ventura, CA – Discovery Ventura
15 - San Jose, CA – The Ritz
16 - San Francisco, CA – Slim's
17 - Sacramento, CA – Harlow's
19 - Bellingham, WA – Wild Buffalo House of Music
20 - Portland, OR – Dante's
21 - Seattle, WA – El Corazon
Danko Jones - who have shared the stage with rock legends such as Guns N' Roses, Motörhead, Ozzy Osbourne and The Rolling Stones, and whose namesake front man contributed guest vocals on Volbeat's recent #1 Active Rock hit “Black Rose” - have released a new single, “We're Crazy”. The song, produced by Gggarth Richardson (Rage Against The Machine, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Biffy Clyro, Rise Against), can be streamed on Spotify, Apple Music, etc. Listen below.
“We're Crazy” marks the first taste of Danko Jones' forthcoming, as-yet-untitled new album, which will be released in the spring via AFM (M-Theory Audio (US), Rise Above (UK), Indica (Canada, AU, NZ). The track - which the group has performed live in recent months during appearances at major European festivals such as Summer Breeze and Copenhell - was recorded with Richardson earlier this year. The group is currently tracking additional material with the famed producer at The Farm Studios in Vancouver, British Columbia.
“We've got songs that are kicking my ass so hard, I can't wait to lay them down,” Jones said. “Whip out the Prep H, 'cause we're all out of bubble gum!”