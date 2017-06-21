DANKO JONES Does Carpool Karaoke At Graspop Metal Meeting 2017 (Video)

Toronto rocker Danko Jones has checked in with the following update:

"I did carpool karaoke at Graspop last Friday with Pete Da Bomber and Johnny Jailbait singing Elton John, George Michael and Whitney Houston. Check it out below!"

According to Billboard, for the sixth time in less than five years, Volbeat have a #1 on Billboard’s Mainstream Rock Songs airplay chart.

Volbeat racks up its sixth chart-topper in its career on the chart dated June 24th, with “Black Rose” featuring Danko Jones, rising 2-1 (up 9 percent in detections at the format in the week ending June 11, according to Nielsen Music).

While on tour in Budapest, Danko Jones found out that "Black Rose" is at #1 on US Rock Radio. He celebrated with the following video: