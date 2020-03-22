DANKO JONES Goes Weekly With Official Podcast Due To Self-Isolation - "Cabin Fever Has Set In"

Toronto rocker Danko Jones has issued the following update:

"Since we're all stuck inside going a little stir crazy together, I'm going weekly with my podcast. I usually post a new episode every two weeks but cabin fever has set in. Here's the new episode with the one and only Mike Watt - Episode 216. The podcast has always been free to download and subscribe on Spotify and iTunes."

Danko Jones recently issued the following update:

"Unfortunately, the recent spread of the Coronavirus has made it impossible for us to begin our UK / Ireland tour. Luckily, we have managed to re-schedule a majority of these shows for the fall instead and the new dates are as follows:

October

28 - Thekla - Bristol, UK

29 - Underworld - London, UK

30 - Rebellion - Manchester, UK

31 - Bodega - Nottingham, UK

November

2 - King Tuts - Glasgow, UK

3 - Cluny - Newcastle, UK

5 - Hard Rock Hell Festival - Great Yarmouth, UK

Already purchased tickets remain valid for the new shows. If you can’t make it on the new dates then please contact your ticket vendor for a refund. Our shows in Belfast, Dublin and Birmingham that were scheduled between March 24th - 26th are unfortunately cancelled. Please contact your ticket vendor for a refund.

As you know, this is out of our control and we waited to see if there was any other way to avoid a cancellation / postponement. Our sincere apologies to everyone who had made plans to attend the shows.

Thanks for understanding and stay healthy."