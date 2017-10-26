DANKO JONES Guests On 20th Anniversary Version Of GUANO APES Hit "Open Your Eyes"; Video Posted

German rockers Guano Apes are celebrating their 20th Anniversary with a re-recorded / updated version of their 1997 debut album Proud Like A God. It features a cover of the Eminem classic "Lose Yourself" and Canadian rocker Danko Jones guesting on a new version of the band's first hit, "Open Your Eyes".

Proud Like a God went to #4 in Germany and was certified Platinum.

Proud Like A God XX features the following tracklist:

Disc 1

"Open Your Eyes" (2017 Mix)

"Maria" (2017 Mix)

"Rain" (2017 Mix)

"Lords of the Boards" (Remastered)

"Crossing The Deadline" (2017 Mix)

"We Use the Pain" (2017 Mix)

"Never Born" (2017 Mix)

"Wash It Down" (2017 Mix)

"Get Busy" (2017 Mix)

"Suzie" (2017 Mix)

"Score" (2017 Mix)

Disc 2

"Open Your Eyes" (2017 Version featuring Danko Jones)

"Lose Yourself"

"Rain" (2017 Version)

"Crossing The Deadline" (2017 Version)

"This Is Not America"

"Never Born" (2017 Version)

"Precious"

"Suzie" (2017 Version)

"Get Busy" (2017 Version)