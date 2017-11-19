DANKO JONES Guests On New MAESTRO FRESH WES Album - "You Have No Idea How Proud I Am"

Toronto rocker Danko Jones has checked in with the following update:

"I’m on Maestro Fresh Wes’ new album, Coach Fresh, on the track 'Last Waltz'. You have no idea how proud I am to be on this album. Maestro is the fucking MAN!!!!! I love everything he’s put out. He is a hip hop icon but most importantly he’s a Canadian icon. What makes it even sweeter is Kool Keith is on this album (Ultramags - Sex Style - Black Elvis and the Analog Brother himself) Also, the one and only Ivana Santilli is on this album too! It doesn’t get better than this."

German rockers Guano Apes are celebrating their 20th Anniversary with a re-recorded / updated version of their 1997 debut album Proud Like A God. It features a cover of the Eminem classic "Lose Yourself" and Danko Jones guesting on a new version of the band's first hit, "Open Your Eyes".

Proud Like a God went to #4 in Germany and was certified Platinum.