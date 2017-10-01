DANKO JONES - Helsinki Show Added To Upcoming Scandinavian Tour

Toronto rockers Danko Jones recently announced an extensive winter tour through Sweden with a stop in Oslo, Norway. A show has been added for Helsinki, Finland; check out the schedule below.

November

24 - Karlstad, Sweden - Nöjesfabriken

25 - Eskilstuna, Sweden - Lokomotivet

28 - Norrköping, Sweden - Arbis

29 - Oslo, Norway - Rockefeller

30 - Uppsala, Sweden - Katalin

December

1 - Huskvarna, Sweden - Folkets Park

2 - Helsinki, Finland - Tavastia

3 - Örebro, Sweden - Frimis Salonger

6 - Linküping, Sweden - Konsert & Kongress

7 - Trollhättan, Sweden - N3

8 - Borlänge, Sweden - Liljan

9 - Karlskrona, Sweden - Circo

10 - Västerås, Sweden - Intiman

13 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Pustervik

14 - Stockholm, Sweden - Strand

15 - Malmö, Sweden - KB

16 - Helsingborg, Sweden -Tivoli

Danko Jones have released a lyric video for their newest single from Wild Cat, “You Are My Woman”. Check out the clip below, and listen to the track via Spotify.

Danko Jones have never felt more vibrant or hungry than they are on Wild Cat. The 11-track album is a raw representation of the band’s collective musical history and influences, and without a doubt their most solid album yet.

Danko Jones have been busy since the release of Wild Cat, touring relentlessly in support of the new music. Now, the band is ready to get back out on the road and bring their electrifying rock and roll show to stages in Canada this fall. The run of dates will take the band through Ontario, Alberta and Manitoba, kicking off on November 2nd in Oshawa, ON. Full details can be found below.

Celebrating 20 years in the rock n’ roll game in 2016, Danko Jones have an impressive resume to show for the past two decades. In addition to sold out headline tours across Canada and the European continent they have also toured the US, Brazil, Japan, Australia and South Africa and done extensive collaborations with a vast number of great artists. The Canadian trio has spent months on the road with Guns N Roses, Motörhead and Volbeat and opened up for The Rolling Stones and Ozzy.

With Fire Music (2015), the predecessor to Wild Cat, Danko Jones reached their highest chart positions to date in Germany, the Netherlands, Austria and Finland, and charted in another handful of key territories. The first single, “Do You Wanna Rock”, peaked at #5 on the Active Rock radio charts in Canada, making it their highest charting single in Canada in their career. The song also received massive airplay around the globe. “My Little RNR”, the first single off of Wild Cat, peaked at #6 on the Active Rock Charts in Canada this past spring.

Tour dates:

November

2 - Oshawa, ON - Oshawa Music Hall

3 - London, ON - London Music Hall

4 - Sarnia, ON - The Station Music Hall

5 - St. Catharines, ON - Warehouse

7 - Grande Prairie, AB - Better Than Fred’s

8 - Edmonton, AB - Starlite Room

9 - Calgary, AB - The Gateway Bar

10 - Winnipeg, MB - Nashville’s

(Photo - Dustin Rabin)