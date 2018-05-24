DANKO JONES - Highlight Clips From Los Angeles Show Posted; Fan-Filmed Video Available
Toronto rockers Danko Jones performed at the Viper Room in Los Angeles, CA on May 16th. They have checked in with the following update:
"Thanks to everyone who came down to our shows last week at The Viper Room in Los Angeles and Brick By Brick in San Diego. Here’s a little video we put together of our night at The Viper Room (w/ Circus Of Power & The Superbees). Video by Pontus Hammarström."
The band's tour schedule is now as follows:
November
14 - Glasgow, Scotland - King Tuts
15 - Manchester, UK - Ruby Lounge
16 - London, UK - Underworld
17 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - Helldorado Festival
21 - Antwerp, Belgium - Zappa
22 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle
23 - Erfurt, Germany - Stadtgarten
24 - Wien, Austria - Flex
26 - Stuttgart, Germany - LKA Longhorn
27 - Salzburg, Austria - Rockhouse
29 - Milan, Italy - Legend Club
30 - Rome, Italy - Orion Club
December
1 - Pinnarella Di Cervia, Italy - Rockplanet
6 - Toulouse, France - Connexxion Live
8 - Lindau, Germany - Club Vaudeville
9 - Münster, Germany - Skaters Palace
11 - Paris, France- Forum
12 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof
13 - Saarbrucken, Germany - Garage
14 - Hannover, Germany - Faust