DANKO JONES - Highlight Clips From Los Angeles Show Posted; Fan-Filmed Video Available

May 24, 2018, an hour ago

news danko jones hard rock

Toronto rockers Danko Jones performed at the Viper Room in Los Angeles, CA on May 16th. They have checked in with the following update:

"Thanks to everyone who came down to our shows last week at The Viper Room in Los Angeles and Brick By Brick in San Diego. Here’s a little video we put together of our night at The Viper Room (w/ Circus Of Power & The Superbees). Video by Pontus Hammarström."

The band's tour schedule is now as follows:

November
14 - Glasgow, Scotland - King Tuts 
15 - Manchester, UK - Ruby Lounge
16 - London, UK - Underworld 
17 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - Helldorado Festival 
21 - Antwerp, Belgium - Zappa 
22 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle 
23 - Erfurt, Germany - Stadtgarten 
24 - Wien, Austria - Flex 
26 - Stuttgart, Germany - LKA Longhorn 
27 - Salzburg, Austria - Rockhouse 
29 - Milan, Italy - Legend Club 
30 - Rome, Italy - Orion Club

December
1 - Pinnarella Di Cervia, Italy - Rockplanet 
6 - Toulouse, France - Connexxion Live 
8 - Lindau, Germany - Club Vaudeville 
9 - Münster, Germany - Skaters Palace 
11 - Paris, France- Forum 
12 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof 
13 - Saarbrucken, Germany - Garage 
14 - Hannover, Germany - Faust



