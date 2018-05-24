DANKO JONES - Highlight Clips From Los Angeles Show Posted; Fan-Filmed Video Available

Toronto rockers Danko Jones performed at the Viper Room in Los Angeles, CA on May 16th. They have checked in with the following update:

"Thanks to everyone who came down to our shows last week at The Viper Room in Los Angeles and Brick By Brick in San Diego. Here’s a little video we put together of our night at The Viper Room (w/ Circus Of Power & The Superbees). Video by Pontus Hammarström."

The band's tour schedule is now as follows:

November

14 - Glasgow, Scotland - King Tuts

15 - Manchester, UK - Ruby Lounge

16 - London, UK - Underworld

17 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - Helldorado Festival

21 - Antwerp, Belgium - Zappa

22 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle

23 - Erfurt, Germany - Stadtgarten

24 - Wien, Austria - Flex

26 - Stuttgart, Germany - LKA Longhorn

27 - Salzburg, Austria - Rockhouse

29 - Milan, Italy - Legend Club

30 - Rome, Italy - Orion Club

December

1 - Pinnarella Di Cervia, Italy - Rockplanet

6 - Toulouse, France - Connexxion Live

8 - Lindau, Germany - Club Vaudeville

9 - Münster, Germany - Skaters Palace

11 - Paris, France- Forum

12 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof

13 - Saarbrucken, Germany - Garage

14 - Hannover, Germany - Faust