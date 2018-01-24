DANKO JONES - "If You're Curious About RUSH, Don't Start With This Album..."

After a distinguished career as a charter member of the legendary Canadian prog-rock trio Rush, guitarist Alex Lifeson had a wide-open schedule when the band decided to hang up its amps, cymbals and elaborate lyricism in 2015.

The musician, 64, spoke to The Globe And Mail about his latest projects, musical and otherwise. An excerpt follows:

"It's been a little over two years since Rush last toured. We have no plans to tour or record any more. We're basically done. After 41 years, we felt it was enough. But I've actually been busier lately than I have been in a while. I'm writing a lot. I'm writing on four or five different little projects. I get these requests to do guitar work with other people. It's really a lot of fun for me. It's low pressure: I get to be as creative as I want to be and I can work a little outside of the box, which is really attractive to me."

