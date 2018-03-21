DANKO JONES Interviews Canadian Rock Legend DAVID WILCOX - "My Reasons For Doing This Podcast Are Nothing More Than Procuring Extended Meet & Greets With People I Admire"
Toronto rocker Danko Jones recently interviewed Canadian blues rocker David Wilcox on his official podcast. Wilcox talks with Danko about his career as a singer, songwriter and guitar hero.
Danko Jones were recently holed up at HippoSonic Studios and The Farm in Vancouver working on the follow-up to their 2016 album, Wild Cat. Check out some updates from the recording sessions below.