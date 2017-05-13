DANKO JONES Invites Fans To Check Out Next Level Record Collecting Instagram Page

Toronto rocker Danko Jones has posted a video update on his new Instagram page dedicated to record collecting featuring albums from his personal collection. Check out the page here.

Following are few examples of the album featured on Danko's page.













Danko Jones have never felt more vibrant or hungry than they are on Wild Cat. The 11-track album is a raw representation of the band’s collective musical history and influences, and without a doubt their most solid album yet.

Tracklisting:

“I Gotta Rock”

“My Little RnR”

“Going Out Tonight”

“You Are My Woman”

“Do This Every Night”

“Let's Start Dancing”

“Wild Cat”

“She Likes It”

“Success In Bed”

“Diamond Lady”

“Revolution (But Then We Make Love)”

Wild Cat teaser:

Wild Cat is available as a special limited edition coloured vinyl - 500 units each - in black, white, purple yellow and orange. Go to this location for purchase details.