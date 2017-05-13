DANKO JONES Invites Fans To Check Out Next Level Record Collecting Instagram Page
Toronto rocker Danko Jones has posted a video update on his new Instagram page dedicated to record collecting featuring albums from his personal collection. Check out the page here.
Following are few examples of the album featured on Danko's page.
This might be too top shelf for some but I'm posting this because of my last Piscopo post and because R.I.P. Charlie Murphy, who Eddie mentions on this album. This record, along with "Throbbing Python Of Love", "Steve Martin Brothers" and "Let's Make A New Dope Deal", got me very into comedy and comedy records as a kid. Eddie Murphy S/T, CBS Records - 1982. #nextlevelrecordcollecting #instavinyl #recordcollection #vinylcollection #vinylcommunity #vinylcollector #records #vinyl #vinylrecords #vinylcollectionpost #eddiemurphy #ripcharliemurphy #boogieinyourbutt
CHICO AND THE MAN! Freddie Prinze Jr.'s dad put this album out in 1975. He died at 22 on the verge of superstardom. "Looking Good" - Freddie Prinze Columbia Records, 1975 #nextlevelrecordcollecting #instavinyl #recordcollection #vinylcollection #vinylcommunity #vinylcollector #records #vinyl #vinylrecords #freddieprinze #freddieprinzejr #scoobydoo #chicoandtheman #lookinggood
I think we all know the pool scene in Fast Times. I also loved Phoebe Cates in Private School and Gremlins but she cut records for her film debut in "Paradise" with Eight Is Enough's Willie Aimes. These days she's Phoebe Kline but I still like to hear her sing. Here's the 7" single for the Theme from Paradise 1982 CBS Records. #nextlevelrecordcollecting #instavinyl #recordcollection #vinylcollection #vinylcommunity #vinylcollector #records #vinyl #vinylrecords #phoebecates #fasttimes #fasttimesatridgemonthigh #gremlins #paradise #richardkline
Danko Jones have never felt more vibrant or hungry than they are on Wild Cat. The 11-track album is a raw representation of the band’s collective musical history and influences, and without a doubt their most solid album yet.
Tracklisting:
“I Gotta Rock”
“My Little RnR”
“Going Out Tonight”
“You Are My Woman”
“Do This Every Night”
“Let's Start Dancing”
“Wild Cat”
“She Likes It”
“Success In Bed”
“Diamond Lady”
“Revolution (But Then We Make Love)”
Wild Cat teaser:
Wild Cat is available as a special limited edition coloured vinyl - 500 units each - in black, white, purple yellow and orange. Go to this location for purchase details.