DANKO JONES Launches Official Podcast Dedicated To Classic Sitcom Three's Company

Toronto rocker Danko Jones has checked in with the following update:

"Ladies & Gentlemen, today I’m launching my second podcast called The Regal Beagle Podcast. Please go to iTunes and subscribe today! It’s a weekly podcast dedicated to my favourite television show of all-time - Three’s Company. Each episode covers a Three’s Company episode in chronological order. My cousin, Cameron, co-hosts the first dozen episodes with me."

Pro-shot video of Danko Jones' entire show at Belgium’s Graspop festival on June 17th is available below. The band's setlist was as follows.

"I Gotta Rock"

"Sugar Chocolate"

"The Twisting Knife"

"First Date"

"You Are My Woman"

"Do You Wanna Rock"

"Invisible"

"Full Of Regret"

"My Little RNR"

"Had Enough"

"Wild Cat"

"Lovercall"

"Gonna Be A Fight Tonight"

Artwork by Brian Walsby