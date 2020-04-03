DANKO JONES Lectures On KISS - "PETER CRISS Is Dead!"; Full Performance Video + KRISS Documentary And Music Video Streaming

In 2012, Danko Jones lectured on KISS at Germany's Wacken Open Air festival. He unlocked secrets about the band that had never been revealed. The discoveries he has found here will baffle and amaze you.

Included here is the 2012 Wacken Open Air KISS lecture, followed by the KRISS documentary and music video (Danko’s KISS cover band).

Danko Jones recently issued the following update: "Unfortunately, the recent spread of the Coronavirus has made it impossible for us to begin our UK / Ireland tour. Luckily, we have managed to re-schedule a majority of these shows for the fall instead and the new dates are as follows:

October

28 - Thekla - Bristol, UK

29 - Underworld - London, UK

30 - Rebellion - Manchester, UK

31 - Bodega - Nottingham, UK

November

2 - King Tuts - Glasgow, UK

3 - Cluny - Newcastle, UK

5 - Hard Rock Hell Festival - Great Yarmouth, UK

"Already purchased tickets remain valid for the new shows. If you can’t make it on the new dates then please contact your ticket vendor for a refund. Our shows in Belfast, Dublin and Birmingham that were scheduled between March 24th - 26th are unfortunately cancelled. Please contact your ticket vendor for a refund.

"As you know, this is out of our control and we waited to see if there was any other way to avoid a cancellation / postponement. Our sincere apologies to everyone who had made plans to attend the shows.

"Thanks for understanding and stay healthy."