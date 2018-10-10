DANKO JONES Live At Summer Breeze 2018; Pro-Shot Video Of Full Performance Streaming

WDR Rockpalast has posted professionally-filmed footage of Canadian hard rock trio Danko Jones' August 17th set at Summer Breeze Festival in Dinkelsbühl, Germany. Watch below.

Setlist:

"I Gotta Rock"

"Sugar Chocolate"

"The Twisting Knife"

"First Date"

"You Are My Woman"

"She Likes It "

"Mango Kid"

"Code Of The Road"

"Gonna Be A Fight Tonight"

"Full Of Regret"

"I Think Bad Thoughts"

"Had Enough"

"Wild Cat"

"Lovercall"

"We're Crazy"

"My Little Rnr"

Danko Jones recently premiered the new single “We're Crazy”, the first taste of the as-yet-untitled new album they're currently recording at Vancouver's Farm Studios with producer GGGarth Richardson (Rage Against The Machine, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Biffy Clyro, Rise Against).

A music video for the song, which features live and backstage footage culled from recent performances at Germany's Summer Breeze festival, Belgium's Graspop Metal Meeting, Hollywood's legendary Viper Room and more, can be found below.

"The video for our new single, 'We’re Crazy,' is a glimpse into the wild and crazy world of touring,” Jones said. “It’s non-stop, it’s rapid-fire and it's never dull.”

Danko Jones - whose namesake frontman contributed guest vocals to Volbeat's recent #1 Active Rock hit “Black Rose” - has made a name for themselves over the years as a must-see live band during memorable tours with the likes of Guns N' Roses, Motörhead and Clutch. The group will tour Europe and the United Kingdom from November 14th through December 15th and headline throughout the Western United States in February.

See their complete tour itinerary here.

More information on the band's new album - which will be released in the spring via M-Theory Audio (US), Rise Above (UK), Indica (Canada, AU, NZ) and AFM (rest of the world) - will be unveiled in the coming weeks.

(Photo - Dustin Rabin)