DANKO JONES, Members Of DEATH ANGEL, EXCITER And CRIMSON SHADOWS Perform Lockdown Version Of SLAYER's "Mandatory Suicide" (Video)

In the clip below, Danko Jones (vocals), Daniel Dekay (guitar / Exciter), Ted Aguilar (guitar / Death Angel) and Cory Hofing (drums / Crimson Shadows) perform a lockdown version of Slayer's "Mandatory Suicide".

Ted Aguilar returned to the offcial Danko Jones podcast back in April to talk about the band being nominated for a Grammy, their participation in the Bay Strikes Back tour, and their new beer, Divine Defector. He also discussed Death Angel drummer Will Caroll’s bout with Covid-19. Check it out below.