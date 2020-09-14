DANKO JONES, Members Of DEATH ANGEL, EXCITER And CRIMSON SHADOWS Perform Lockdown Version Of SLAYER's "Mandatory Suicide" (Video)
September 14, 2020, 15 minutes ago
In the clip below, Danko Jones (vocals), Daniel Dekay (guitar / Exciter), Ted Aguilar (guitar / Death Angel) and Cory Hofing (drums / Crimson Shadows) perform a lockdown version of Slayer's "Mandatory Suicide".
Ted Aguilar returned to the offcial Danko Jones podcast back in April to talk about the band being nominated for a Grammy, their participation in the Bay Strikes Back tour, and their new beer, Divine Defector. He also discussed Death Angel drummer Will Caroll’s bout with Covid-19. Check it out below.