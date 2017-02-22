DANKO JONES - “My Little RnR” Music Video Released

Canadian rockers Danko Jones have released a video for “My Little RnR”, a track from their upcoming Wild Cat album, out on March 3rd via eOne in Canada and Bad Taste Records/AFM Records internationally.

Says band leader Danko Jones: "This is a fun stop-motion horror-themed music video from the POV of a blood-sucking vampire. Who doesn’t love blood and guts and RNR?”

Danko Jones have never felt more vibrant or hungry than they are on Wild Cat. The 11-track album is a raw representation of the band’s collective musical history and influences, and without a doubt their most solid album yet.

Tracklisting:

“I Gotta Rock”

“My Little RnR”

“Going Out Tonight”

“You Are My Woman”

“Do This Every Night”

“Let's Start Dancing”

“Wild Cat”

“She Likes It”

“Success In Bed”

“Diamond Lady”

“Revolution (But Then We Make Love)”

Wild Cat teaser:

Wild Cat is available as a special limited edition coloured vinyl - 500 units each - in black, white, purple yellow and orange. Go to this location for purchase details.

(Top photo - Dustin Rabin)