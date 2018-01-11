DANKO JONES - New Book I've Got Something To Say Due Out In June; Now Available For Pre-Order

Toronto rocker Danko Jones has checked in with the following update:

"My book, I've Got Something To Say, is coming out June of this year on Feral House. I know it’s a few months away but I wanted to start the year off by telling everyone to keep it in mind. Foreword by Duff McKagan, illustrations by Away, Damian Abraham, Eerie Von, Fiona Smyth, Juan Montoya and more. It compiles my best articles I’ve written for Rock Magazines over 10 years."

Part 2 of Danko's new video series, Gear Talk, is available for streaming below. Watch him talk about guitars and find out about his guitar arsenal and the secrets behind his gear, including pedals, strings and picks. The video was produced and directed by Rich Knox.