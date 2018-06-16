DANKO JONES - New Book Now Available For Pre-Order In Europe And UK

Toronto rocker Danko Jones recently released his book, I've Got Something To Say, featuring a foreword by Guns N' Roses bassist Duff McKagan, illustrations by Away, Damian Abraham, Eerie Von, Fiona Smyth, Juan Montoya and more. It compiles his best articles written for rock magazines over 10 years.

Danko has posted the following message:

"If you live in Europe and you’re interested in ordering my new book, but it’s too expensive via Amazon, then try Turnaround UK, where shipping rates are markedly cheaper. Only catch is you must wait until July."

European fans can order here.

Danko has posted a brief unboxing video for I've Got Something To Say, which can be viewed below.

The band recently checked in with the following update:

"Very happy to announce our European Fall Tour 2018. More dates will be added in the near future so stay tuned. Tickets go on sale today.See you soon!"

Dates are as follows:

November

14 - Glasgow, Scotland - King Tuts

15 - Manchester, UK - Ruby Lounge

16 - London, UK - Underworld

17 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - Helldorado Festival

21 - Antwerp, Belgium - Zappa

22 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle

23 - Erfurt, Germany - Stadtgarten

24 - Wien, Austria - Flex

26 - Stuttgart, Germany - LKA Longhorn

27 - Salzburg, Austria - Rockhouse

29 - Milan, Italy - Legend Club

30 - Rome, Italy - Orion Club

December

1 - Pinnarella Di Cervia, Italy - Rockplanet

6 - Toulouse, France - Connexxion Live

8 - Lindau, Germany - Club Vaudeville

9 - Münster, Germany - Skaters Palace

11 - Paris, France- Forum

12 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof

13 - Saarbrucken, Germany - Garage

14 - Hannover, Germany - Faust