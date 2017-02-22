DANKO JONES - New Official Webshop Launched; New Album Available For Pre-Order

Toronto rockers Danko Jones have issued the following update:

"Today we're launching our new official store. It will soon be filled with brand new stuff as well as more classic designs. If you haven't already, it's high time to pre-order our new album Wild Cat, out on March 3rd. Choose from limited bundles, coloured vinyl and Digipak CD. Even though we ship worldwide, in the next couple of days we're also re-launching our store dedicated to our North American friends."

Check out the new Danko Jones webshop here.

Danko Jones is gearing up for the March 3rd release of their new album, Wild Cat, via eOne in Canada and Bad Taste Records/AFM Records internationally. It is now available as a special limited edition coloured vinyl - 500 units each - in black, white, purple yellow and orange. Go to this location for purchase details.

Danko Jones have never felt more vibrant or hungry than they are on Wild Cat. The 11-track album is a raw representation of the band’s collective musical history and influences, and without a doubt their most solid album yet.

Tracklisting:

“I Gotta Rock”

“My Little RnR”

“Going Out Tonight”

“You Are My Woman”

“Do This Every Night”

“Let's Start Dancing”

“Wild Cat”

“She Likes It”

“Success In Bed”

“Diamond Lady”

“Revolution (But Then We Make Love)”

“My Little RnR”:

Wild Cat teaser:

(Top photo - Dustin Rabin)