DANKO JONES - New Single "We're Crazy" Now Available
September 22, 2018, an hour ago
Toronto rockers Danko Jones have released their new single "We're Crazy" via AFM Records. It is now available on all digital platforms. Check it out below.
Danko Jones have confirmed two support acts for their upcoming European tour. The Admiral Sir Cloudesley Shovell will perform on the UK dates that kick off the tour, Prima Donna will be on board for the remaining dates of the tour following the UK run.
Danko Jones recently added four shows (**) to their European tour schedule. It is now as follows:
November
14 - Glasgow, Scotland - King Tuts
15 - Manchester, UK - Ruby Lounge
16 - London, UK - Underworld
17 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - Helldorado Festival
18 - Alkmaar, Netherlands - Victorie **
21 - Antwerp, Belgium - Zappa
22 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle
23 - Erfurt, Germany - Stadtgarten
24 - Wien, Austria - Flex
26 - Stuttgart, Germany - LKA Longhorn
27 - Salzburg, Austria - Rockhouse
28 - Zurich, Switzerland - Dynamo **
29 - Milan, Italy - Legend Club
30 - Rome, Italy - Orion Club
December
1 - Pinnarella Di Cervia, Italy - Rockplanet
6 - Toulouse, France - Connexxion Live
7 - Solothurn, Switzerland - Kofmehl **
8 - Lindau, Germany - Club Vaudeville
9 - Münster, Germany - Skaters Palace
11 - Paris, France- Forum
12 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof
13 - Saarbrucken, Germany - Garage
14 - Hannover, Germany - Faust
15 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset **
Photo by Dustin Rabin