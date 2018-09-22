DANKO JONES - New Single "We're Crazy" Now Available

Toronto rockers Danko Jones have released their new single "We're Crazy" via AFM Records. It is now available on all digital platforms. Check it out below.

Danko Jones have confirmed two support acts for their upcoming European tour. The Admiral Sir Cloudesley Shovell will perform on the UK dates that kick off the tour, Prima Donna will be on board for the remaining dates of the tour following the UK run.

Danko Jones recently added four shows (**) to their European tour schedule. It is now as follows:

November

14 - Glasgow, Scotland - King Tuts

15 - Manchester, UK - Ruby Lounge

16 - London, UK - Underworld

17 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - Helldorado Festival

18 - Alkmaar, Netherlands - Victorie **

21 - Antwerp, Belgium - Zappa

22 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle

23 - Erfurt, Germany - Stadtgarten

24 - Wien, Austria - Flex

26 - Stuttgart, Germany - LKA Longhorn

27 - Salzburg, Austria - Rockhouse

28 - Zurich, Switzerland - Dynamo **

29 - Milan, Italy - Legend Club

30 - Rome, Italy - Orion Club

December

1 - Pinnarella Di Cervia, Italy - Rockplanet

6 - Toulouse, France - Connexxion Live

7 - Solothurn, Switzerland - Kofmehl **

8 - Lindau, Germany - Club Vaudeville

9 - Münster, Germany - Skaters Palace

11 - Paris, France- Forum

12 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof

13 - Saarbrucken, Germany - Garage

14 - Hannover, Germany - Faust

15 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset **

