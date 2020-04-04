DANKO JONES Offering Limited Edition "Stay Strong" T-Shirts; $5.00 From Every Sale Go Towards Helping Frontline Workers Of Coronavirus Pandemic

Toronto rockers Danko Jones have checked in with the following update:

"Postponing and cancelling tours sucks. There is no other way to it. We would’ve had a whack of merch, but we still do. You can now purchase this limited design "Stay Strong" T-shirt, designed by the amazing Branca Studio, and $5 of every sale will go towards helping frontline workers of the Covid-19 crisis.

You can purchase it through Kill The 8 here. They ship globally.

While we all try and bounce back from this, it’s good to know this shirt will also be helping out where needed. Be safe!"

Danko Jones recently issued the following:

"Unfortunately, the recent spread of the Coronavirus has made it impossible for us to begin our UK / Ireland tour. Luckily, we have managed to re-schedule a majority of these shows for the fall instead and the new dates are as follows:

October

28 - Thekla - Bristol, UK

29 - Underworld - London, UK

30 - Rebellion - Manchester, UK

31 - Bodega - Nottingham, UK

November

2 - King Tuts - Glasgow, UK

3 - Cluny - Newcastle, UK

5 - Hard Rock Hell Festival - Great Yarmouth, UK

Already purchased tickets remain valid for the new shows. If you can’t make it on the new dates then please contact your ticket vendor for a refund. Our shows in Belfast, Dublin and Birmingham that were scheduled between March 24th - 26th are unfortunately cancelled. Please contact your ticket vendor for a refund.

As you know, this is out of our control and we waited to see if there was any other way to avoid a cancellation / postponement. Our sincere apologies to everyone who had made plans to attend the shows.

Thanks for understanding and stay healthy."