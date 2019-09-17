DANKO JONES - On Stage With Drummer RICH KNOX (Video)

Danko Jones drummer Rich Knox recently took Paiste Cymbals on stage and behind the scenes. He showed them how he prepares for a show and what his main focus is during a gig. Also, find out about pizza requirements thereafter.

On an off-date during their recent tour of European summer festivals, the Canadian hard rock trio Danko Jones filmed a music video for their anthemic call-to-arms, “Fists Up High”, with director Patric Ulleaus (In Flames, Arch Enemy). Look for the clip to premiere next month, when the band will hit the road for an extensive tour of Europe and the United Kingdom with Volbeat and Baroness.

“Fists Up High” is the latest single from Danko Jones' acclaimed new album A Rock Supreme. The record, which was produced by Garth “Gggarth” Richardson (Red Hot Chili Peppers, Rage Against The Machine, Rise Against, Biffy Clyro), can be ordered and/or streamed here.

Prior to their European tour with Volbeat, Danko Jones will head Down Under for their first Australian tour in more than a decade. A list of all of the band's upcoming tour dates appears below.

September

5 - Melbourne, Australia - Stay Gold

6 - Brisbane, Australia - The Zoo

7 - Sydney, Australia - Crowbar

23 - Newcastle, UK - Academy O2*

24 - Glasgow, UK - Academy*

26 - London, UK - Brixton Academy*

28 - Bristol, UK - Academy O2*

30 - Birmingham, UK - Academy*

October

1 - Manchester, UK - Apollo*

3 - Belfast, UK - Ulster Hall*

4 - Dublin, Ireland - Olympia*

6 - Paris, France - Olympia*

7 - Luxembourg, Luxembourg - Rockhal*

9 - Madrid, Spain - La Riviera*

10 - Lisbon, Portugal - Coliseu*

12 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz*

14 - Milan, Italy - Fabrique*

29 - Warsaw, Poland - Torwar*

31 - Prague, Czech Republic - O2 Universum*

November

1 - Berlin, Germany - Mercedes-Benz Arena*

2 - Erlangen, Germany - E-Werk

3 - Stuttgart, Germany - Schleyerhalle*

4 - Antwerpen, Belgium - Sportpaleis*

5 - Zurich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion*

6 - Karlsruhe, Germany - Substage

7 - Frankfurt, Germany - Festhalle*

8 - Munich, Germany - Olympiahalle*

10 - Leipzig, Germany - Arena*

11 - Hamburg, Germany - BarclayCard Arena*

12 - Hamburg, Germany - BarclayCard Arena*

13 - Lingen, Germany - Alterschlachtof

14 - Cologne, Germany - Lanxess Arena*

15 - Cologne, Germany - Lanxess Arena*

17 - Vienna, Austria - Stadthalle*

19 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome*

20 - Bremen, Germany - Modernes

21 - Dresden, Germany - Tante Ju

22 - Kiel, Germany - Max

23 - Herning, Denmark - Jyske Bank Boxen*

25 - Trondheim, Norway - Spektrum*

27 - Helsinki, Finland - Hartwall Arena*

29 - Stockholm, Sweden - Tele2 Arena*

December

1 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena*

* with Volbeat, Baroness