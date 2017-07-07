DANKO JONES Performs “I Gotta Rock” At Graspop 2017; Official Live Video Posted
July 7, 2017, an hour ago
Streaming below is official live footage of Danko Jones performing “I Gotta Rock” at Belgium’s Graspop festival on June 17. The song is featured on the band’s latest album, Wild Cat. Video by Jens De Vos/Panda Productions.
Danko Jones recently announced an extensive winter tour through Sweden, which includes a stop in Oslo, Norway. The complete schedule is available below.
November
24 - Karlstad, Sweden - Nöjesfabriken
25 - Eskilstuna, Sweden - Lokomotivet
28 - Norrköping, Sweden - Arbis
29 - Oslo, Norway - Rockefeller
30 - Uppsala, Sweden - Katalin
December
1 - Huskvarna, Sweden - Folkets Park
3 - Örebro, Sweden - Frimis Salonger
6 - Linküping, Sweden - Konsert & Kongress
7 - Trollhättan, Sweden - N3
8 - Borlänge, Sweden - Liljan
9 - Karlskrona, Sweden - Circo
10 - Västerås, Sweden - Intiman
13 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Pustervik
14 - Stockholm, Sweden - Strand
15 - Malmö, Sweden - KB
16 - Helsingborg, Sweden -Tivoli