DANKO JONES Performs “I Gotta Rock” At Graspop 2017; Official Live Video Posted

Streaming below is official live footage of Danko Jones performing “I Gotta Rock” at Belgium’s Graspop festival on June 17. The song is featured on the band’s latest album, Wild Cat. Video by Jens De Vos/Panda Productions.

Danko Jones recently announced an extensive winter tour through Sweden, which includes a stop in Oslo, Norway. The complete schedule is available below.

November

24 - Karlstad, Sweden - Nöjesfabriken

25 - Eskilstuna, Sweden - Lokomotivet

28 - Norrköping, Sweden - Arbis

29 - Oslo, Norway - Rockefeller

30 - Uppsala, Sweden - Katalin

December

1 - Huskvarna, Sweden - Folkets Park

3 - Örebro, Sweden - Frimis Salonger

6 - Linküping, Sweden - Konsert & Kongress

7 - Trollhättan, Sweden - N3

8 - Borlänge, Sweden - Liljan

9 - Karlskrona, Sweden - Circo

10 - Västerås, Sweden - Intiman

13 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Pustervik

14 - Stockholm, Sweden - Strand

15 - Malmö, Sweden - KB

16 - Helsingborg, Sweden -Tivoli