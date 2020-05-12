DANKO JONES Performs Live At Wacken Open Air 2015; Pro-Shot Video Streaming

Wacken Open Air has uploaded pro-shot footage of Danko Jones performing at the 2015 edition of the huge metal festival. Check out the Canadian rockers performing “First Date”, “Full Of Regret”, and “Code Of The Road”:

On May 9th, Death Angel frontman Mark Osegueda and guitarist Ted Aguilar were alive a streaming on social media, having invited a handful of fans from around the world to jump on and hang out with them for a fun-filled 5 minutes each. However, they choose to spend those 5 mins was up to Mark and Ted.

During the stream, Toronto rocker Danko Jones stopped in for a brief performance....