DANKO JONES Performs "Veil Of Deception" During DEATH ANGEL Livestream - "Only A 10 On The Stress Scale"

May 10, 2020, 29 minutes ago

news death angel danko jones heavy metal

DANKO JONES Performs "Veil Of Deception" During DEATH ANGEL Livestream - "Only A 10 On The Stress Scale"

On May 9th, Death Angel frontman Mark Osegueda and guitarist Ted Aguilar were alive a streaming on social media, having invited a handful of fans from around the world to jump on and hang out with them for a fun-filled 5 minutes each. However, they choose to spend those 5 mins was up to Mark and Ted.

During the stream, Toronto rocker Danko Jones stopped in for a brief performance....

 



Featured Audio

MIKE LEPOND’S SILENT ASSASSINS – “Dracul Son” (Silver Lining)

MIKE LEPOND’S SILENT ASSASSINS – “Dracul Son” (Silver Lining)

Featured Video

RICH DAVIS Releases Disturbing “Resurrection” Video

RICH DAVIS Releases Disturbing “Resurrection” Video

Latest Reviews