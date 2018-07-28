DANKO JONES Performs "You Are My Woman" Acoustic On Sweden's Bandit Rock (Video)

Sweden's Bandit Rock radio station, Stockholm 106.3, recently played host to Toronto rocker Danko Jones, who performed an acoustic rendition of the his song "You Are My Woman". Check it out below.

The song is taken from the Danko Jones album, Wild Cat.

Danko Jones (the band) have added four shows (**) to their upcoming European tour this fall. Their schedule is now as follows:

November
14 - Glasgow, Scotland - King Tuts 
15 - Manchester, UK - Ruby Lounge
16 - London, UK - Underworld 
17 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - Helldorado Festival 
18 - Alkmaar, Netherlands - Victorie **
21 - Antwerp, Belgium - Zappa 
22 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle 
23 - Erfurt, Germany - Stadtgarten 
24 - Wien, Austria - Flex 
26 - Stuttgart, Germany - LKA Longhorn 
27 - Salzburg, Austria - Rockhouse 
28 - Zurich, Switzerland - Dynamo **
29 - Milan, Italy - Legend Club 
30 - Rome, Italy - Orion Club

December
1 - Pinnarella Di Cervia, Italy - Rockplanet 
6 - Toulouse, France - Connexxion Live 
7 - Solothurn, Switzerland - Kofmehl **
8 - Lindau, Germany - Club Vaudeville 
9 - Münster, Germany - Skaters Palace 
11 - Paris, France- Forum 
12 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof 
13 - Saarbrucken, Germany - Garage 
14 - Hannover, Germany - Faust
15 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset **



