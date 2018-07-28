DANKO JONES Performs "You Are My Woman" Acoustic On Sweden's Bandit Rock (Video)

Sweden's Bandit Rock radio station, Stockholm 106.3, recently played host to Toronto rocker Danko Jones, who performed an acoustic rendition of the his song "You Are My Woman". Check it out below.

The song is taken from the Danko Jones album, Wild Cat.

Danko Jones (the band) have added four shows (**) to their upcoming European tour this fall. Their schedule is now as follows:

November

14 - Glasgow, Scotland - King Tuts

15 - Manchester, UK - Ruby Lounge

16 - London, UK - Underworld

17 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - Helldorado Festival

18 - Alkmaar, Netherlands - Victorie **

21 - Antwerp, Belgium - Zappa

22 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle

23 - Erfurt, Germany - Stadtgarten

24 - Wien, Austria - Flex

26 - Stuttgart, Germany - LKA Longhorn

27 - Salzburg, Austria - Rockhouse

28 - Zurich, Switzerland - Dynamo **

29 - Milan, Italy - Legend Club

30 - Rome, Italy - Orion Club

December

1 - Pinnarella Di Cervia, Italy - Rockplanet

6 - Toulouse, France - Connexxion Live

7 - Solothurn, Switzerland - Kofmehl **

8 - Lindau, Germany - Club Vaudeville

9 - Münster, Germany - Skaters Palace

11 - Paris, France- Forum

12 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof

13 - Saarbrucken, Germany - Garage

14 - Hannover, Germany - Faust

15 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset **