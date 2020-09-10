DANKO JONES Postpones UK Tour; New Dates For December 2021 Announced

Toronto rockers Danko Jones have checked in with the following update:

"We are absolutely gutted to have to inform you that we once again need to reschedule our upcoming UK tour dates due to the current Covid-19 pandemic. The new dates are as follows:

December

6 - Bristol, UK - Thekla

7 - Newcastle, UK - Cluny

8 - Glasgow, UK - King Tuts

9- Nottingham, UK - Bodega

10 - Manchester, UK - Rebellion

11 - London, UK - Underworld

Already purchased tickets remain valid for the new shows. If you can’t make it on the new dates, then please contact your ticket vendor.

Thanks for understanding and stay healthy."