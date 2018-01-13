DANKO JONES Posts Tribute Rap To MAESTRO FRESH WES (Video)

Toronto rocker Danko Jones recently checked in with the following update:

"I’m on Maestro Fresh Wes’ new album, Coach Fresh, on the track 'Last Waltz'. You have no idea how proud I am to be on this album. Maestro is the fucking MAN!!!!! I love everything he’s put out. He is a hip hop icon but most importantly he’s a Canadian icon. What makes it even sweeter is Kool Keith is on this album (Ultramags - Sex Style - Black Elvis and the Analog Brother himself) Also, the one and only Ivana Santilli is on this album too! It doesn’t get better than this."

Danko has since followed up the post with a tribute to Maestro Fresh Wes as a thank you.

Parts 1 and 2 of Danko's new video series, Gear Talk, are available for streaming below. Watch him talk about guitars and find out about his guitar arsenal and the secrets behind his gear, including pedals, strings and picks. The video was produced and directed by Rich Knox.