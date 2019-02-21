DANKO JONES Premiers "Dance Dance Dance" Music Video

As they prepare to finish their first US tour in five years tonight in Seattle, Canadian hard rock trio Danko Jones has unveiled the Amir Chamdin-directed music video for their latest single, “Dance Dance Dance". The clip can be seen below.

Chamdin, an award-winning Swedish filmmaker who has previously helmed videos for the likes of Ghost and The Hellacopters, shot “Dance Dance Dance” last month in Stockholm and created something truly unique by combining two vastly different art forms - Danko Jones' signature style of fist-pumping rock with an incredible single-take dancehall-inspired clip.

As longtime fans of his work, the members of Danko Jones were excited to collaborate with Chamdin and gave him free reign to bring his vision of their song to life. Says frontman Danko Jones, “We are excited to finally have Amir Chamdin directing the video for our new single, 'Dance Dance Dance.' We’ve been a huge fan of Amir's work for years now, and waiting to work with him was all worth it.”

“Dance Dance Dance” is featured on the group's new album, A Rock Supreme, which was produced by GGGarth Richardson (Rage Against The Machine, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Rise Against, Biffy Clyro). A Rock Supreme”is due out April 26 via M-Theory Audio (U.S.), Rise Above (UK), Indica (Canada, AU, NZ) and AFM (rest of the world).

A Rock Supreme tracklisting:

"I'm In A Band"

"I Love Love"

"We're Crazy"

"Dance Dance Dance"

"Lipstick City"

"Fists Up High"

"Party"

"You Got Today"

"That Girl"

"Burn In Hell"

"You Can't Keep Us Down"

Tour dates:

February

6 - 172 - Las Vegas, NV (only date without Nashville Pussy)

7 - The Nile - Mesa, AZ

8 - Whisky A Go Go - West Hollywood, CA

9 - Marty's on Newport - Tustin, CA

10 - The Observatory - San Diego, CA

13 - Alex's Bar - Long Beach, CA

14 - Discovery Ventura - Ventura, CA

15 - The Ritz - San Jose, CA

16 - Slim's - San Francisco, CA

17 - Harlow's - Sacramento, CA

19 - Wild Buffalo House - Bellingham, WA

20 - Dante's - Portland, OR

21 - El Corazon - Seattle, WA

Tickets for all shows on sale now at dankojones.com.

Lineup:

Danko Jones on guitar, vocals

John “J.C.” Calabrese on bass

Rich Knox on drums