DANKO JONES Premiers "Fists Up High" Music Video; Tour With VOLBEAT Kicks Off Next Week

With their European/UK arena tour with Volbeat just days away, Canadian hard rockers Danko Jones have unveiled a music video for their anthemic new single, “Fists Up High”.

The “Fists Up High” video was shot in Gothenburg, Sweden last month with noted director Patric Ullaeus (In Flames, Arch Enemy) on an off-date during the band's recent European festival tour. The clip marks the first time in seven years that the group has filmed a true performance video.

“'Fists Up High' is my favorite song on our new album A Rock Supreme,” Danko says. “We're very excited for everyone to see the new video and can't wait to play it when we hit the road with Volbeat.”

A two-track digital single for “Fists Up High” is now available on Spotify, Apple Music and other platforms. The B-side is a cover of “You Love It”, a song by Canadian electropunk singer Peaches. “We love Peaches, and watched her start up in Toronto and take over the world,” says Danko. “'You Love It' has the attitude and energy that makes you want to bang your head and dance the night away."

In other news, the band - who just completed a successful Australian tour - recently announced two concerts in its home province of Ontario, including a hometown show at Toronto's Lee's Palace on December 6. See below for the group's complete list of upcoming performances.

September

23 - Newcastle, UK - Academy O2*

24 - Glasgow, UK - Academy*

26 - London, UK - Brixton Academy*

28 - Bristol, UK - Academy O2*

30 - Birmingham, UK - Academy*

October

1 - Manchester, UK - Apollo*

3 - Belfast, UK - Ulster Hall*

4 - Dublin, Ireland - Olympia*

6 - Paris, France - Olympia*

7 - Luxembourg, Luxembourg - Rockhal*

9 - Madrid, Spain - La Riviera*

10 - Lisbon, Portugal - Coliseu*

12 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz*

14 - Milan, Italy - Fabrique*

29 - Warsaw, Poland - Torwar*

31 - Prague, Czech Republic - O2 Universum*

November

1 - Berlin, Germany - Mercedes-Benz Arena*

2 - Erlangen, Germany - E-Werk

3 - Stuttgart, Germany - Schleyerhalle*

4 - Antwerpen, Belgium - Sportpaleis*

5 - Zurich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion*

6 - Karlsruhe, Germany - Substage

7 - Frankfurt, Germany - Festhalle*

8 - Munich, Germany - Olympiahalle*

10 - Leipzig, Germany - Arena*

11 - Hamburg, Germany - BarclayCard Arena*

12 - Hamburg, Germany - BarclayCard Arena*

13 - Lingen, Germany - Alterschlachtof

14 - Cologne, Germany - Lanxess Arena*

15 - Cologne, Germany - Lanxess Arena*

17 - Vienna, Austria - Stadthalle*

19 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome*

20 - Bremen, Germany - Modernes

21 - Dresden, Germany - Tante Ju

22 - Kiel, Germany - Max

23 - Herning, Denmark - Jyske Bank Boxen*

25 - Trondheim, Norway - Spektrum*

27 - Helsinki, Finland - Hartwall Arena*

29 - Stockholm, Sweden - Tele2 Arena*

December

1 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena*

6 - Toronto, ON - Lee's Palace

13 - Waterloo, ON - Maxwell's

* with Volbeat, Baroness