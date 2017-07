DANKO JONES - Pro-Shot Video Of Entire Graspop 2017 Show Posted

Pro-shot video of Danko Jones' entire show at Belgium’s Graspop festival on June 17th is available below. The band's setlist was as follows.

"I Gotta Rock"

"Sugar Chocolate"

"The Twisting Knife"

"First Date"

"You Are My Woman"

"Do You Wanna Rock"

"Invisible"

"Full Of Regret"

"My Little RNR"

"Had Enough"

"Wild Cat"

"Lovercall"

"Gonna Be A Fight Tonight"

Danko Jones recently announced an extensive winter tour through Sweden, which includes a stop in Oslo, Norway. The complete schedule is available below.

November

24 - Karlstad, Sweden - Nöjesfabriken

25 - Eskilstuna, Sweden - Lokomotivet

28 - Norrköping, Sweden - Arbis

29 - Oslo, Norway - Rockefeller

30 - Uppsala, Sweden - Katalin

December

1 - Huskvarna, Sweden - Folkets Park

3 - Örebro, Sweden - Frimis Salonger

6 - Linküping, Sweden - Konsert & Kongress

7 - Trollhättan, Sweden - N3

8 - Borlänge, Sweden - Liljan

9 - Karlskrona, Sweden - Circo

10 - Västerås, Sweden - Intiman

13 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Pustervik

14 - Stockholm, Sweden - Strand

15 - Malmö, Sweden - KB

16 - Helsingborg, Sweden -Tivoli