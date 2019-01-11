DANKO JONES Release Official Fan-Filmed Video For "Burn In Hell"; West Coast Tour Kicks Off In February

Danko Jones will kick off a West Coast tour in Las Vegas on February 6th. The Canadian rock trio - whose namesake frontman exudes sex appeal and charisma in spades - will headline the tour with Grammy-nominated American hard rock act Nashville Pussy as direct support and Hollywood favorites Prima Donna getting the crowds amped every night. Tickets for all shows on sale now at dankojones.com.

Tour dates:

February

6 - 172 - Las Vegas, NV (only date without Nashville Pussy)

7 - The Nile - Mesa, AZ

8 - Whisky A Go Go - West Hollywood, CA

9 - Marty's on Newport - Tustin, CA

10 - The Observatory - San Diego, CA

13 - Alex's Bar - Long Beach, CA

14 - Discovery Ventura - Ventura, CA

15 - The Ritz - San Jose, CA

16 - Slim's - San Francisco, CA

17 - Harlow's - Sacramento, CA

19 - Wild Buffalo House - Bellingham, WA

20 - Dante's - Portland, OR

21 - El Corazon - Seattle, WA

The band have just released a fan-filmed composite live video for the song "Burn In Hell”. The track is a swaggering dose of garage-filtered boogie rock that serves as the second preview of the group's as-yet-untitled new album, which will be released in the spring on M-Theory Audio in the US. The song has racked up over 200,000 plays on Spotify to date.