DANKO JONES Reschedule Upcoming Scandinavian Tour For January / February 2021

Toronto rockers Danko Jones have issued the following announcement:

"Unfortunately, the recent spread of Covid-19 has made it impossible for us to begin our upcoming Scandinavian tour scheduled to start April 16th. Luckily, we have managed to re-schedule a majority of these shows. The new dates are as follows:

January

28 – Uppsala, Sweden - Katalin

29 – Sundsvall, Sweden - Club Deströyer

30 – Stockholm, Sweden - Debaser

February

4 – Linköping, Sweden - The Crypt

5 – Göteborg, Sweden - Pustervik

6 – Malmö, Sweden - Kulturbolaget

11 – Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset

12 – Huskvarna, Sweden - Folkets Park

13 – Helsingborg, Sweden - Tivoli

17 – Oslo, Norway - Rockefeller

18 – Örebro, Sweden - Frimis Salonger

19 – Karlstad, Sweden - Nöjesfabriken

20 – Eskilstuna, Sweden - Lokomotivet

Already purchased tickets remain valid for the new shows. If you can’t make it on the new dates, then please contact your ticket vendor for a refund. Our shows in Sälen (Sweden) and Århus (Denmark) are unfortunately cancelled. Please contact your ticket vendor for a refund. As you know, this is out of our control and we waited to see if there was any way to avoid a postponement but there was not."