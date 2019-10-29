DANKO JONES Says Americans Are “Close-Minded” On Support Acts

Canadian rocker Danko Jones says United States audiences are hostile to support acts in a way not seen anywhere else in the world.

Speaking on the latest episode of the, White Line Fever podcast, Jones says other bands agree with him that audiences in the U.S. are the rudest to opening bands.

“The only time it does get, not intimidating but annoying is…we’ve been on stage where - and this happens mainly in America - where the crowd doesn’t give the opening band even a chance to play,” said Jones.

“They just boo them.

“I’ve had the same conversation with a lot of other bands in the same situation and it’s only in America. In other places they at least listen and try to decide for themselves. In America it’s more like ‘if you’re not the headlining band we don’t want to see you’.

“It’s weird. It’s a real close-minded way of listening and taking in music.”

Jones revealed that he and bandmates John Calabrese and Rich Knox have even confronted hecklers after their shows.

“I’ve bitten back. It always bites you back, though. You can’t go up against 2000 people. I’ve screamed back but 2000 people will start booing or chanting or whatever.

“But it’s only in America. That’s such a weird situation. I find it a very close-minded way to take in music.

“We’ve actually confronted some of the people who were booing us in the crowd, after the show, and they’re suddenly so timid. Not scared but timid and shy and almost sorry for doing it.

“It’s this weird mob mentality there that I don’t see anywhere else in the world.”

Danko Jones live:

October

29 - Warsaw, PO - Torwar*

31 - Prague, CZ - O2 Universum*

November

1 - Berlin, DE - Mercedes-Benz Arena*

2 - Erlangen, DE - E-Werk

3 - Stuttgart, DE - Schleyerhalle*

4 - Antwerpen, BE - Sportpaleis*

5 - Zurich, CH - Hallenstadion*

6 - Karlsruhe, DE - Substage

7 - Frankfurt, DE - Festhalle*

8 - Munich, DE - Olympiahalle*

10 - Leipzig, DE - Arena*

11 - Hamburg, DE - BarclayCard Arena*

12 - Hamburg, DE - BarclayCard Arena*

13 - Lingen, DE - Alterschlachtof

14 - Cologne, DE - Lanxess Arena*

15 - Cologne, DE - Lanxess Arena*

17 - Vienna, AT - Stadthalle*

19 - Amsterdam, NL - Ziggo Dome*

20 - Bremen, DE - Modernes

21 - Dresden, DE - Tante Ju

22 - Kiel, DE - Max

23 - Herning, DK - Jyske Bank Boxen*

25 - Trondheim, NO - Spektrum*

27 - Helsinki, FI -Hartwall Arena*

29 - Stockholm, SE - Tele2 Arena*

December

1 - Copenhagen, DK - Royal Arena*

6 - Toronto, ON - Lee's Palace

12 - Ottawa, ON - Brass Monkey

13 - Waterloo, ON - Maxwell's

January

25 - Veghel, NL - Monsters of Mariahede

February

5 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick #

6 - Hollywood, CA - Viper Room #

7 - San Francisco, CA - Bottom of the Hill #

8 - Huntington Beach, CA - Gallagher's #

* - with Volbeat, Baroness

# - with Junkyard

Danko Jones lineup:

Danko Jones on guitar, vocals

John “J.C.” Calabrese on bass

Rich Knox on drums