DANKO JONES Share European Tour Recap Video
January 22, 2020, an hour ago
Danko Jones spent the final three months of 2019 touring sold-out arenas across Europe and the United Kingdom with longtime friends Volbeat, whose recent No. 1 active rock radio hit “Black Rose” featured guest vocals by namesake vocalist/guitarist Danko Jones.
Throughout the tour, Jones performed double-duty, as shortly after he finished playing with his own band, he returned to the stage in dramatic fashion to sing “Black Rose” live with the Danish boogie rockers.
A short video recap of the tour featuring pro-shot live footage can be seen below:
It was a fantastic blast to tour with Volbeat this past fall. We had to bottle a few of the memories in this video to share with you. Supreme thanks to Volbeat and their crew. @volbeat @britt_bowman @jonlyngbo @robcaggiano @kbmodstand @dabommmb @peteabdoudrums @niller_bjerregaard @richknoxdrums @calabresejohn
Danko Jones have announced several shows in California this February - the acclaimed Canadian trio's first American concerts since the release of their latest album, A Rock Supreme. Support at each of the performances will be provided by the long-running L.A. hard rock act, Junkyard.
February
5 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick
6 - Hollywood, CA - Viper Room
7 - San Francisco, CA - Bottom of the Hill
8 - Huntington Beach, CA - Gallagher's
Fans can get a glimpse of what to expect in this 30 second clip from Danko Jones’s European tour with Volbeat - footage captures the band in front of 35,000 people in Stockholm, Sweden.
Previously announced Danko Jones dates are listed below. For complete details head to DankoJones.com.
The band's tour schedule is now as follows:
March
17 - Bodega - Nottingham, UK
18 - Rebellion - Manchester, UK
19 - Thekla - Bristol, UK
20 - Underworld - London, UK
21 - O2 Academy 2 - Newcastle, UK
22 - King Tuts - Glasgow, Scotland
24 - Vodoo - Belfast, Northern Ireland
25 - The Grand Social - Dublin, Ireland
26 - Asylum - Birmingham, UK
April
16 - Katalin - Uppsala, Sweden
17 - Lokomotivet - Eskilstuna, Sweden
18 - Tivoli - Helsingborg, Sweden
22 - Frimis Salonger - Örebro, Sweden
23 - Rockefeller - Oslo, Norway
24 - Nöjesfabriken - Karlstad, Sweden
25 - Ski Rock - Sälen, Sweden
29 - The Crypt - Linköping, Sweden
30 - Debaser - Stockholm, Sweden
May
1 - KB - Malmö, Sweden
2 - Folkets Park - Huskvarna, Sweden
6 - Voxhall - Århus, Denmark
7 - Pumpehuset, Copenhagen, Denmark
8 - Pustervik - Gothenburg, Sweden
9 - Club Deströyer - Sundsvall, Sweden