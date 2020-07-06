DANKO JONES Spotlights Bands On 2020 Rock N' Roll Scene; New Episode Of Official Podcast Available (Audio)

On the latest episode of his official podcast, Toronto rocker Danko Jones features 10 electrifying rock n' roll bands playing today.

Danko: "There needs to be a cohesive Rock N’ Roll scene and this episode is an attempt. Bands spotlighted - The Planchettes, Tuk Smith & The Restless Hearts, Romano Nervoso, The OBGMs, Zig Zags, Sheer Mag, Gorilla, The Chris Lee Band, Saint Agnes, Robert Pehrsson’s Humbucker."

Danko Jones recently checked in with the following:

"Not being on the road playing shows really sucks and we can't wait to get back out there! While we all wait for brighter times here is a full show filmed back in 2013 at the amazing Woodstock festival in Poland (nowadays called Pol'and'Rock festival). Stay safe!"

The setlist was as follows:

"Had Enough"

"Play the Blues"

"Sticky Situation"

"First Date"

"Just a Beautiful Day"

"Dance"

"Code of the Road"

"Sugar Chocolate"

"Full of Regret"

"Legs"

"Invisible"

"Lovercall"

"Cadillac"

"I Think Bad Thoughts"

"Bring on the Mountain"

Wacken Open Air has uploaded pro-shot footage of Danko Jones performing at the 2015 edition of the huge metal festival. Check out the Canadian rockers performing “First Date”, “Full Of Regret”, and “Code Of The Road”: