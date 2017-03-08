DANKO JONES - Summer Festival Dates Added To European Tour Schedule

March 8, 2017, an hour ago

news danko jones hard rock

Toronto rockers Danko Jones have updated their European tour schedule for 2017 with festival and club shows April through August. It is now as follows:

March
15 - London, UK - Garage 
16 - Luxemburg - Rockhal Club
17 - Frankfurt, Germany - Batschkapp 
18 - Tilburg, Netherlands - 013 
19 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Melkweg
21 - Köln, Germany - Live Music Hall 
22 - Berlin, Germany - Huxleys
23 - Warsaw, Poland - Proxima 
24 - Krakow, Poland - Kwadrat 
25 - Dresden, Germany - Beatpol
26 - Munich, Germany - Backstage
28 - Winterthur, Switzerland - Salzhaus
29 - Solothurn, Switzerland - Kofmehl 
30 - Paris, France - La Maroquinerie
31 - Bochum, Germany - Matrix

April
21 - Sälen, Sweden - Högfjällshotell

June
14 - Budapest, Hungary - A38
15 - Nickelsdorf, Austria - Nova Rock Festival    
16 - Erlangen, Germany - E-Werk 
23 - Tuttlingen, Germany - Southside Festival

July
28 - Oulu, Finland - Qstock    

August 
3 - Åndaaalssnes, Norway - Raumarock
4 - Uskedalen, Norway - Festivalen
9 - Eschwege, Germany - Open Flair Festival

On Friday, March 3rd - the release date for the new Danko Jones album, Wild Cat - frontman Danko Jones held a live Q&A session on Facebook with the fans. Check out the complete session below.

Danko Jones have released a video for “My Little RnR”, a track from their upcoming Wild Cat album, out on March 3rd via eOne in Canada and Bad Taste Records/AFM Records internationally.

Says band leader Danko Jones: "This is a fun stop-motion horror-themed music video from the POV of a blood-sucking vampire. Who doesn’t love blood and guts and RNR?”

Danko Jones have never felt more vibrant or hungry than they are on Wild Cat. The 11-track album is a raw representation of the band’s collective musical history and influences, and without a doubt their most solid album yet.

Tracklisting:

“I Gotta Rock”
“My Little RnR”
“Going Out Tonight”
“You Are My Woman”
“Do This Every Night”
“Let's Start Dancing”
“Wild Cat”
“She Likes It”
“Success In Bed”
“Diamond Lady”
“Revolution (But Then We Make Love)”

Wild Cat teaser:

Wild Cat is available as a special limited edition coloured vinyl - 500 units each - in black, white, purple yellow and orange. Go to this location for purchase details.

