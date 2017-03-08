DANKO JONES - Summer Festival Dates Added To European Tour Schedule

Toronto rockers Danko Jones have updated their European tour schedule for 2017 with festival and club shows April through August. It is now as follows:

March

15 - London, UK - Garage

16 - Luxemburg - Rockhal Club

17 - Frankfurt, Germany - Batschkapp

18 - Tilburg, Netherlands - 013

19 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Melkweg

21 - Köln, Germany - Live Music Hall

22 - Berlin, Germany - Huxleys

23 - Warsaw, Poland - Proxima

24 - Krakow, Poland - Kwadrat

25 - Dresden, Germany - Beatpol

26 - Munich, Germany - Backstage

28 - Winterthur, Switzerland - Salzhaus

29 - Solothurn, Switzerland - Kofmehl

30 - Paris, France - La Maroquinerie

31 - Bochum, Germany - Matrix

April

21 - Sälen, Sweden - Högfjällshotell

June

14 - Budapest, Hungary - A38

15 - Nickelsdorf, Austria - Nova Rock Festival

16 - Erlangen, Germany - E-Werk

23 - Tuttlingen, Germany - Southside Festival

July

28 - Oulu, Finland - Qstock

August

3 - Åndaaalssnes, Norway - Raumarock

4 - Uskedalen, Norway - Festivalen

9 - Eschwege, Germany - Open Flair Festival

On Friday, March 3rd - the release date for the new Danko Jones album, Wild Cat - frontman Danko Jones held a live Q&A session on Facebook with the fans. Check out the complete session below.

Danko Jones have released a video for “My Little RnR”, a track from their upcoming Wild Cat album, out on March 3rd via eOne in Canada and Bad Taste Records/AFM Records internationally.

Says band leader Danko Jones: "This is a fun stop-motion horror-themed music video from the POV of a blood-sucking vampire. Who doesn’t love blood and guts and RNR?”

Danko Jones have never felt more vibrant or hungry than they are on Wild Cat. The 11-track album is a raw representation of the band’s collective musical history and influences, and without a doubt their most solid album yet.

Tracklisting:

“I Gotta Rock”

“My Little RnR”

“Going Out Tonight”

“You Are My Woman”

“Do This Every Night”

“Let's Start Dancing”

“Wild Cat”

“She Likes It”

“Success In Bed”

“Diamond Lady”

“Revolution (But Then We Make Love)”

Wild Cat teaser:

Wild Cat is available as a special limited edition coloured vinyl - 500 units each - in black, white, purple yellow and orange. Go to this location for purchase details.