DANKO JONES - Sweden Tour Announced For Winter 2017; Show Added For Oslo, Norway
July 5, 2017, 18 minutes ago
Toronto rockers Danko Jones have announced an extensive winter tour through Sweden, which includes a stop in Oslo, Norway. The complete schedule is available below.
November
24 - Karlstad, Sweden - Nöjesfabriken
25 - Eskilstuna, Sweden - Lokomotivet
28 - Norrköping, Sweden - Arbis
29 - Oslo, Norway - Rockefeller
30 - Uppsala, Sweden - Katalin
December
1 - Huskvarna, Sweden - Folkets Park
3 - Örebro, Sweden - Frimis Salonger
6 - Linküping, Sweden - Konsert & Kongress
7 - Trollhättan, Sweden - N3
8 - Borlänge, Sweden - Liljan
9 - Karlskrona, Sweden - Circo
10 - Västerås, Sweden - Intiman
13 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Pustervik
14 - Stockholm, Sweden - Strand
15 - Malmö, Sweden - KB
16 - Helsingborg, Sweden -Tivoli
Danko Jones recently checked in with the following update:
"I did carpool karaoke at Graspop with Pete Da Bomber and Johnny Jailbait singing Elton John, George Michael and Whitney Houston. Check it out below!"
According to Billboard, for the sixth time in less than five years, Volbeat have a #1 on Billboard’s Mainstream Rock Songs airplay chart.
Volbeat racks up its sixth chart-topper in its career on the chart dated June 24th, with “Black Rose” featuring Danko Jones, rising 2-1 (up 9 percent in detections at the format in the week ending June 11, according to Nielsen Music).
While on tour in Budapest, Danko Jones found out that "Black Rose" is at #1 on US Rock Radio. He celebrated with the following video: