DANKO JONES Talks Collection Of "Very Kitschy, Cheesy, Bizarre Records" On Space Channel's InnerSpace (Video)

The clip below features Toronto rocker Danko Jones talking about a unique part of his huge record collection on Space Channel's InnerSpace.

Danko Jones recently checked in with the following announcement:

"Monday, June 4th at the Toronto Reference Library (789 Yonge St.) 6pm to 8pm, I'll be speaking about my new book on Feral House: I've Got Something To Say. Come on out! Torontonians pre-order at Another Story Bookshop."

Danko has posted a brief unboxing video for I've Got Something To Say, which can be viewed below.

Danko Jones – the band – will make their long-awaited return to America this month, when the group performs headline dates in Los Angeles and San Diego. Tickets are on sale now.

Although the group has toured America extensively in the past with the likes of Social Distortion, Clutch and Volbeat, as well as during the 2013 Uproar Tour alongside Alice In Chains, Coheed & Cambria and Jane's Addiction, Danko Jones has spent much of the past five years aggressively touring Europe, where they are a mainstay of the festival circuit. (They will perform at another 10 such events this summer, including Copenhell, Summer Breeze and the In Flames-curated Borgholm Brinner.) In recent years, they have also supported major European and Canadian tours by Motorhead and Guns N' Roses.

Danko Jones recently entered the studio to begin work on the follow-up to 2017's Wild Cat, which earned the group their highest chart positions yet in Germany, France, Belgium and Switzerland. With their upcoming California shows, however, the band is excited to once again set its sights on America. While the group is in Los Angeles, front man Danko Jones will appear at the city's Soap Plant Wacko/ La Luz De Jesus Gallery (4633 Hollywood Blvd.) on May 15th to celebrate the release of his first book, I've Got Something To Say: 10 Years Of Rock And Roll Ramblings (Feral Press). The book, which features a foreword by Guns N' Roses bassist Duff McKagan, is an anthology of articles Jones has written for outlets ranging from European rock magazines to The Huffington Post.

Dates:

May

16 – Los Angeles, CA – Viper Room (with Circus Of Power, The Superbees)

17 – San Diego, CA – Brick By Brick (with Bossfight, The Focke Wolves)